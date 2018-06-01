‘You gotta know the score’ — Draymond Green comes down hard on Cavaliers’ last second meltdown

source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in an overtime thriller on Thursday night to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

While the game was ultimately decided in overtime, the turning point of the game happened in the final seconds of regulation.

With just seconds left on the clock, the Cavaliers had George Hill shooting free throws that could have won the game. After a miss on his second shot, JR Smith gathered the rebound and took the ball out, seemingly unaware that the score was still tied.

The Cavaliers would settle for a desperate shot that missed, and head to overtime, where they would fall to the Warriors.

After the game, Draymond Green served what felt like harsh words for Green, who was seemingly unaware of the situation at the time.

Cavaliers head coach agreed with Green’s summation of the final seconds of regulation. “He thought it was over,” Lue said post game. “He thought we were up one.”

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, Smith was mistaken. The game would go to overtime, where the Warriors would dominate for five minutes and ultimately earn a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

