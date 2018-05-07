Kevin Durant’s monster Game 4 came after he received a critical text message from Draymond Green in the middle of the night

After the Golden State Warriors lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3, Warriors forward Draymond Green stayed up until late watching the game film.

Green sent a text message to Kevin Durant at 4 a.m. challenging him to play better.

Durant went on to score 38 points in the next game and led the Warriors to a win.

Kevin Durant scored 38 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a win against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 of the series on Sunday, thanks in part to one particular source of inspiration – a text message his teammate Draymond Green sent at 4 a.m., according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Green had been so upset by the Warriors loss to the Pelicans in the prior game that he stayed up until late in the morning watching the film.

“I can’t sleep when we lose like that,” he said.

And apparently, Green did not like what he saw from Durant on the tape, who struggled in Game 3, scoring 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting.

“I didn’t see him attacking or being aggressive enough on both ends of the floor like we need him to be. You know, I don’t hold back. When I see something’s wrong, I have to voice my opinion. There were no hard feelings,” Green said.

When Durant finally got the text, per Haynes, his response was simple: “I got you.”

“In short, [Green] said don’t worry about s— else but playing with force and being aggressive,” Durant said. “And I tried to do that as much as possible today. I wasn’t aggressive in Game 3, and I knew that. It’s good to know that teammates got your back. It was good to hear that from him.”

Now, Durant, Green, and the rest of the Warriors are set to head back to the Bay area with a 3-1 series lead. Their next game against New Orleans will be on Tuesday night.