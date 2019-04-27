Draymond Green ran away in the middle of an interview to pay respect to a Clippers player after the Warriors eliminated them from the playoffs

source via NBC Sports Bay Area/NBA

The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers from the playoffs on Friday after a surprisingly competitive first-round series.

After the game, Draymond Green briefly ran away from a postgame interview to pay respect to Clippers reserve center Montrezl Harrell.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Golden State Warriors knocked off a feisty Los Angeles Clippers team on Friday, winning the series 4-2 to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The Clippers, an eighth seed comprised of mostly talented role players but no true superstars, played admirably, giving the Warriors everything they could handle.

After Game 6, Green wanted to show respect to Clippers reserve center Montezl Harrell so badly that he briefly ditched a postgame interview.

Green told NBC Sports Kerith Burke that he would be right back, then sprinted across the court, found Harrell and hugged him.

Draymond Green respects Montrezl Harrell A LOT. Like, a lot a lot pic.twitter.com/brDg0LP83L — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 27, 2019

Harrell was part of a Clippers bench unit that gave the Warriors trouble all series long. Harrell and sixth man Lou Williams made a fierce pick-and-roll duo the Warriors struggled to stop. Harrell averaged 18 points on 73% shooting off the bench in the series.

He’s also an undersized, second-round pick, something that likely endears him to Green, who was an undersized, late first-round pick.