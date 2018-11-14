Draymond Green suspended 1 game for confrontation with Kevin Durant

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have suspended Draymond Green for “conduct detrimental to the team,” the team announced on Tuesday.

The suspension came after Green got into a lengthy verbal confrontation with Kevin Durant at the end of regulation during the Warriors’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Durant expressed frustration when Green did not pass the ball and instead turned the ball over in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter when the Warriors had a chance to win the game. The ensuing argument lasted nearly three minutes with Green doing most of the yelling and Durant mostly nodding his head.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc Spears, the dispute continued in the locker room after the game. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Green challenged Durant on his impending free agency.