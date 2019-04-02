A video game that lets you recreate your dreams will finally become available this month — here’s how to get it

caption “Dreams” is unlike any video game you’ve played before: It essentially allows you to build and design your own mini-video games. source YouTube/TheOneironaut

“Dreams,” a new video game that lets you recreate your dreams (and play those created by others), is finally releasing in 2019 after years of anticipation.

“Dreams” will launch exclusively on the PlayStation 4, in early access, starting April 16.

If you buy the early access version of “Dreams,” you’ll get access to the full game when it launches.

“Dreams,” a new game from Media Molecule (creator of “Little Big Planet”) and published by Sony, is finally coming this year.

The game was unveiled back in 2013 – at the same event where Sony unveiled the PlayStation 4. It’s been in development for that long.

But “Dreams” is unlike any video game you’ve played before: It essentially allows you to build and design your own mini-video games. It’s called “Dreams” because the game’s creation tools are so robust that whatever you can dream of – even if it’s your actual dreams – can be recreated within the game, and played by you or anyone else who owns the game.

Here’s one brilliant example of a dream created by YouTuber “TheOneironaut” during the game’s recent beta period:

You can make shooting games, puzzle games, or experiences that aren’t really “games” at all. You can recreate Bikini Bottom, the underwater town from “Spongebob Squarepants,” within “Dreams.” You can make a pan with eggs frying in it, if that’s all you want to do. My colleague Ben Gilbert rounded up all of the above examples, and more, right here.

Read more: The best games every PlayStation 4 owner should have in their collection

“Dreams” will eventually consist of a full single-player campaign mode, a creation mode, and the ability to play others’ creations online – but when the game launches in early access on April 16, you’ll only be able to make creations and nothing else. Luckily, anything you create in early access will carry over when the full game releases, presumably later this year, and you’ll get to play with all the new features as soon as they’re available, too.

“Dreams” early access will be available for all of North America, including the US and Canada, as well as all European territories. It will cost $29 in the US and $39 in Canada, but again, you’ll get the full game whenever it’s released, which will likely cost $60. You can’t preorder the game in early access, so you’ll just have to wait until April 16 to buy it directly from the PlayStation Store.

You can learn more about “Dreams” and its early access period over at the PlayStation Blog.