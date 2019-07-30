This mesmerizing 10-minute video shows why ‘Dreams’ for PlayStation 4 is the most interesting video game in years

caption Someone recreated the hotel from “The Shining” in “Dreams,” for PlayStation 4. source YouTube/jiar300

In “Dreams,” a new game for PlayStation 4, you’re given the tools to create your own video game. You can make whatever you can dream up.

One YouTuber compiled 300 different experiences from “Dreams,” showing just two seconds from each dream, to show the game’s endless possibilities.

The video features The Avengers, Ninja Turtles, Rick and Morty, Shrek, “Stranger Things,” Chucky from “Child’s Play,” anthropomorphic crayons, otherworldly environments, and so much more.

“Dreams,” for PlayStation 4, could very well be the most interesting and important video game of 2019.

“Dreams” is unlike any video game you’ve played before: It allows you to build and design your own video games. It’s like Adobe Photoshop, but in 3D.

You can make anything in “Dreams,” including your own worlds, characters, and game objectives. It’s called “Dreams” because the game’s creation tools are so robust that whatever you can dream of can be recreated within the game – even if it’s your actual dreams – and played by anyone else who owns the game.

“Dreams” is currently available in early access, for $30. This version lets you create dreams, though you can’t play others’ creations just yet. That feature will arrive when the full version of the game goes live later this year – and if you buy the early access version of “Dreams,” you’ll get the full $60 game when it’s ready.

People have been playing with “Dreams” for several months now, building trippy experiences and even recreating full video games like “Crash Bandicoot” or “Spider-Man” for PS4 within “Dreams.” It’s incredible to see what people can do with these new creative tools.

One YouTuber decided to compile 300 different dreams from the game, showing just two seconds from each experience. It’s perhaps the best showcase of the game yet, since you can see the wide variety of games, experiences, and art styles that are possible with “Dreams.”

It’s best to enjoy the full 10-minute video, which we’ve embedded below. It’s really nuts. The full version of “Dreams” is expected to launch later this year.