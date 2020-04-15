Drew Barrymore says she’s cried ‘every day, all day long’ since having to homeschool her kids

caption Drew Barrymore has two children, a seven-year-old and a five-year-old. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore told the “Today Show” that she has cried “every day” since homeschooling her two kids during the coronavirus lockdown.

Barrymore said any routine she had “went out the window” when school started: “It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life.”

Barrymore said: “I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers anymore than I did.”

The actress, whose children are seven and five years old, said: “You find your way. We’re resilient people.”

Initially, Barrymore focused on just finding a routine with her two kids Olive, seven, and Frankie, five: “Go on a bike ride, take a car ride, break out the choc and do hop-scotch, board games, do seeding things in little cups and make signs and be inventive,” Barrymore told the “Today Show”.

“And then school started. And it all went out the window,” Barrymore said. “I cried every day, all day long.”

“It was like every church and state, it was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life. I had to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker,” Barrymore said. The actress told the “Today Show” that she wondered how teachers managed to do this every day, particularly if they have kids of their own.

“I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did,” Barrymore said. “Then you start to get some systems and you see people on social media making lists and you’re like I don’t want to make lists! It’s never going to work that way. And then you find your way. We’re resilient people.”

Barrymore also spoke about how she is handling lockdown herself: “The week one, I was paralysed, honestly.” Barrymore said she avoided social media and instead started a blog.

“There’s a great quote, which is: ‘Insecurity is loud, confidence is quiet.’ And I thought as I fight my way to confidence in this time, because I really didn’t know how to act or react, it was all so new and unknown and scary,” Barrymore said.

“I found that writing is a great way for me to communicate. It was quiet and more graceful than trying to be on social media.”

