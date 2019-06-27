‘The Price Is Right’ host Drew Carey made a restaurant’s day after leaving a $500 tip on a $200 bill at a Manhattan steakhouse

caption Tommy Greco and Drew Carrey at K Rico Steakhouse in Manhattan. source Tommy Greco

Drew Carey, host of “The Price Is Right,” left a $500 tip at a steakhouse in Hell’s Kitchen on June 21.

The staff at K Rico Steakhouse was elated, telling INSIDER that Carey was a very nice man.

K Rico co-owner Tommy Greco told INSIDER that Carey and his group of eight were “perfect guests”

Drew Carey made a restaurant staff’s day when he left a $500 tip on a $200 check at K Rico Steakhouse in Manhattan.

“The Price Is Right” host came in with eight guests and dined on the restaurant’s back patio last week, according to K Rico Steakhouse co-owner Tommy Greco.

“I wish I could say something wacky happened, but I can’t,” Greco told INSIDER. “They were perfect guests.” After the meal, Carey shook Greco’s hand, thanked him, and said it was a “great steak.”

Greco said he’s just thankful Carey stopped by. “When he left, I turned to my waiter and said, ‘Man, what a really nice guy,’ and my waiter goes ‘No kidding-look!’ and he showed me the tip.”

caption Tommy Greco and Drew Carrey pose for a picture in from of different cuts of meat at K Rico Steakhouse in Manhattan. source Tommy Greco

Carey’s tip of $500 was a 250% gratuity on his $200 check, which was divided up among the entire restaurant staff.

“You always hear about people being jerks or doing the wrong thing,” Greco said, “But he’s an amazing guy – super nice.”

And the gesture isn’t going unappreciated. “Business is down in Manhattan,” Greco said. “So when you have somebody do something like that, it’s just really great.”

Representatives for Drew Carey did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.