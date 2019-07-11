People are drinking an Instagram star’s $30 bathwater and calling it ‘salty’ and ‘candy-like’

caption YouTuber Pyrocynical tried Belle Delphine’s bathwater on camera. source https://www.instagram.com/belle.delphine/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNVYMUSD2YU

Instagram star Belle Delphine recently made waves for selling her bathwater online for $30 a bottle. The product’s description states that “this water is not for drinking and should only be used for sentimental purposes,” but that isn’t stopping people from taking a sip.

YouTuber Pyrocynical reached out to Delphine, 19, for a jar of the sold-out bathwater, and she sent him one right away. He decided to ignore the product’s warning label and drink it on camera in a video posted on Sunday.

“It’s so salty,” he said when sniffing the bathwater. “That’s definitely been in a bath, 100%, that is rotten, that is stagnant water.”

He then goes on to actually drink the water, which he immediately spits out. When he finally takes a gulp, his reaction is less than enthusiastic.

“Thank God we have free healthcare over here because I’m going straight to the doctor’s after this video,” the UK-based YouTuber says before taking another sip. “I feel really sick right now.”

Journalist Charlie Nash wrote about his experience drinking the bathwater on Spectator, and had a slightly different take.

He says he received an e-mail after placing the order from Delphine asking him to reply that he understood that “the water should not be consumed, poured upon my body or opened should the seal be broken.”

caption The e-mail Charlie Nash received after ordering. source Provided by Charlie Nash

Nash finally received the package days later, and he was initially struck by the “murky appearance” of the water and its “strange smell.”

Upon tasting the water, he wrote that it had a “sweet candy-like taste with traces of salt.” He also wrote that his stomach started to hurt moments later, though he told INSIDER he’s feeling better now.

“Didn’t feel too great after drinking it yesterday,” Nash told us. “But I’m doing OK today.”

Nash says he still wouldn’t recommend actually consuming the bathwater even though his side effects didn’t last.

“All in all, I wouldn’t recommend others to drink any of Belle Delphine’s bathwater, because it can make you feel a bit sick,” he told us.

Delphine and Pyrocynical did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.