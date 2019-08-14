A wild drone video shows FBI agents raiding Jeffrey Epstein’s private island home and offers a peek into his mysterious temple

- source
Drone footage posted on YouTube captured what happened as FBI agents raided Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands on August 12.
The raids on Little St. James took place two days after Epstein died by suicide while being held in a Manhattan jail on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges.
Footage posted by a YouTube account named “Rusty Shackleford” show agents walking through Epstein’s home, and blocking windows once they notice the drone.
One video from the raid gave a peek into Epstein’s mysterious temple, showing what appears to be an overturned bed inside.
At least two computer desktops were packaged and marked to be taken away in the raid, MSNBC reported.
Shackleford’s YouTube channel includes more than a dozen drone videos with footage of Epstein’s island.
The identity behind the video channel is unknown, though there is an internet conspiracy theory circulating that suggests it could be run by eccentric businessman John McAfee.
Read more: The FBI raided one of Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the Caribbean, which locals call ‘Orgy Island’ and where airport workers say they saw him traveling with underage girls. Here’s an inside look at the properties.
Epstein bought Little St. James in 1998 for $ 7.95 million. The island has been dubbed “Pedophile Island” and “Orgy Island” by locals, according to the Los Angeles Times.
He bought a second private island next to it called Great St. James in 2016, for a reported $18 million.
On Monday, Attorney General William Barr criticized MCC, and said he would investigate Epstein’s death.
“We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” Barr said. “I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”
