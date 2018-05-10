LIVE: Here comes Dropbox’s first earnings report as a public company

- source
- Steve Jennings / Stringer / Getty Images
- The file sharing company Dropbox will report earnings for the first time ever after the bell on Thursday.
- Dropbox went public at the end of March and is now valued at $12.5 billion on the public markets.
- Analysts have high expectations of Dropbox. They’re looking for modest revenue gains, and also want to see growth in key areas like paid users.
Wall Street has high hopes for Dropbox heading into its first quarter – and first ever – earnings report as a public company on Thursday.
Dropbox, now valued at $12.5 billion on the public markets, began trading on the Nasdaq at the end of March in what was widely considered a successful IPO.
Shares in the cloud computing storage company traded up nearly 4% on Wednesday, and analysts said they expect Dropbox to keep up that momentum while exceeding Wall Street’s targets in several key growth areas.
Here’s what analysts are looking for:
- Revenue (GAAP) for the quarter: Analysts expect $308.7 million, up roughly 25% year-over-year.
- Earnings per share (Adjusted) for the quarter: Analysts expect $0.02.
- Guidance on revenue (GAAP) for fiscal 2018: Analysts expect $1.33 billion.
- Guidance on earnings per share (adjusted) for fiscal 2018: Analysts expect $0.15.
Analysts are also keeping their eyes peeled for Dropbox’s paid user growth, average revenue per user, non-GAAP gross margin and free cash flow.
