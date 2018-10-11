British newlyweds got so drunk on rum that they bought their honeymoon hotel in Sri Lanka

source Madrugada Verde/shutterstock

Gina Lyons, 33, and Mark Lee, 35, from London, made the decision to buy the hotel while on their honeymoon in December 2017. They recently told the story to the Mirror.

On the first night of their three-week backpacking trip, the couple had drinks with the staff of their hotel in Tangalle.

They said that after drinking 12 glasses of rum, they learned the hotel’s lease was almost up and that taking over the hotel for the next three years would cost $39,576.

“After finding out that it was [$13,200] a year, myself and Mark thought that it would be a brilliant idea to buy it, because we were so drunk,” Lyons told the Mirror.

The couple said they were buzzed for the entirety of the conversation regarding the purchase, which took place the next day and they’d needed friends to translate because the discussion was held in a language they didn’t understand.

“Because we didn’t understand most of the conversation, Mark and I just sat drinking more rum and slowly getting drunk again,” Lyons said.

They finally agreed to pay $39,576 for a three-year lease on the hotel, making the first half of the payment within the first year and the second half by March 2019.

Three months after agreeing to buy the hotel, Lyons learned she was pregnant.

Despite stress over the baby and paying for their recent wedding, the couple decided to go through with running the hotel thousands of miles away from their home in London.

“Our friends and family think we’re idiots and shouldn’t have been doing it,” Lyons told the Mirror. “We owed a lot of money from the wedding and only lived in a tiny flat, and now we had a baby on the way.”

They renamed the hotel Lucky Beach Tangalle, and reopened the seven-bedroom bed-and-breakfast at the end of July after spending close to $8,000 on renovations.