I’ve never done a Dry January, but I went to a booze-free pop-up bar in Brooklyn with $11 mocktails and live tattoos to see what it’s all about. Here’s what it was like.

caption I went to a booze-free pop-up bar at a hip hotel in Brooklyn, where there were live tattoos, alcohol-free cocktails and kombucha, and a limbo game. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Interest in “going dry” or drinking less alcohol has risen in recent years, Becky Hughes recently reported for The New York Times.

“Semi-sobriety is no longer confined to Dry January (or Drynuary), the monthlong challenge that rose to popularity five years ago, and the ‘sober curious’ movement is giving people who don’t necessarily identify as having a drinking problem a framework for abstaining,” Hughes wrote.

To appeal to those who want a fun night out minus the booze, alcohol-free bars are starting to open up in New York City. Getaway, an alcohol-free bar that sells mocktails and alcohol-free beer and wine, opened in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, last year.

Then there’s Listen Bar, a booze-free pop-up bar founded in 2018 by millennial Lorelei Bandrovschi, who started the event after she took a month-long hiatus from drinking alcohol and discovered a lack of nightlife options that weren’t centered around drinking.

Although I’m not taking part in Dry January myself, I headed to the hipster haven of Williamsburg, Brooklyn to check out one of Listen Bar’s recent Dry January pop-ups. Here’s what it was like.

Listen Bar’s weekly Dry January pop-ups are on Tuesday nights at the Williamsburg Hotel, a hip 5-star establishment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I paid $18 plus tax and tip, for a total of $20.93, for my ticket.

I usually avoid going out to places where I have to pay a cover charge except on special occasions. But Listen Bar’s event page promised DJ performances, “dance party vibes,” and “fun and games,” so I hoped I’d get the best bang for my buck.

The event was to run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and I got to the Williamsburg Hotel a little after 7 p.m.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The entrance to the pop-up bar was off to the side of the main hotel entrance.

After leaving my coat at “coat check,” which consisted of a coat rack sitting out in the open, I stepped inside Listen Bar’s temporary space.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Listen Bar, which typically operates one night each month (except for Dry January, when it’s hosting weekly events) in venues across New York City, has an entirely alcohol-free menu of mocktails, booze-free beer, and kombucha.

One of the mainstays of Listen Bar is music (hence the “listen”); all of the bartenders are musicians, and they’re the ones who curate the playlists with their own music, their friends’ music, and other musicians that influence them.

The room was spacious, with high ceilings and ornate chandeliers. Colorful artwork covered the walls, and heavy velvet curtains covered the floor-to-ceiling windows on one wall.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The crowd was young, hip, and stylish. I saw a lot of leather pants.

One of my first thoughts after stepping inside was that the space seemed too brightly lit. I kept expecting them to dim the lights throughout the evening, but they never did.

The bar was set up near the entrance, serving a menu of alcohol-free cocktails, kombucha, and beer.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The menu included mocktails like the “Spicy Titties” (lime, cilantro, jalapeno, grapefruit, Jarritos soda) and the “Dollar Slice” (Seedlip Spice, tomato, Tabasco Sriracha hot sauce, “pizza salt”) for $11.

The special for the night was the “Baby Yoda Tears” (Dry London Spirit, Dry Vermouth, Triple Sec, and Absinthe, all from non-alcoholic spirit brand Lyre’s) for $13.

CBD drops could be added to any drop for $3.

As we stood in line for the bar, we were offered shots of coconut water.

The menu is also categorized by nutritional preference, including gluten-free, vegan, paleo, and nut-free.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I ordered the Spicy Titties, which came with a fresh slice of jalapeno. I added CBD drops.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was tasty and refreshing, but I couldn’t help but think that paying $14 (plus tax and tip) for what was essentially soda and juice (and CBD) was a bit steep, even for New York City.

My companion, however, a “Mandalorian” fan, was not impressed with his “Baby Yoda Tears” drink.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

We both added CBD drops to our drink, which brought the total to almost $40 including tax and tip.

Toward the back of the room was a live tattoo station, where you could sign up to get tattooed for a bargain price of $40 to $60.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I seriously considered it.

If I’d been drinking alcohol, I probably would have done so, so perhaps my booze-free cocktail was for the best.

Suggested tattoos included, of course, a Baby Yoda.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

One brave soul started getting a tattoo on her wrist mere minutes after the event started.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Listen Bar was selling black sweatshirts — with “good ass times” on the front and “Listen Bar” on the back — for $60 via Venmo.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A mix of R&B, soul, and jazz music played in the background as people sipped their booze-free beverages and lounged on the velvet furniture or stood near the bar.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

As I chatted with people at the event, I met two people who were there because they don’t drink alcohol at all.

This came as something as a surprise, as I’d been expecting most attendees of this pop-up bar to be on the more “sober curious” side of things rather than straight-up sober.

“I am a woman in recovery, and because of that journey, I am here enjoying a nice social event where I can enjoy great music and meet great people without the inclusion of alcohol,” Felecia Pullen, the founder of a substance abuse recovery center in Harlem, told me.

But Listen Bar isn’t only meant for sober people.

“We’re a bar not just for non-drinkers, but for everybody,” reads the bar’s website. “Whether sober or hungover, everybody’s welcome to hang. In fact, two thirds of our guests identify as drinkers.”

Another sober guest, a 34-year-old who lives in Manhattan, said she’s attended several Listen Bar events and it’s usually “a mix of drinkers and non-drinkers, for sure.”

A little after 8 p.m., I started to wonder when the DJs would start performing and when activities other than the live tattooing would kick off.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The DJs for the evening were Cool Company, a “future R&B duo” that says they’re influenced by artists like Outkast, Frank Ocean, and Childish Gambino.

The duo mingled in the crowd and chatted with Bandrovschi, the founder. Bandrovschi also introduced them to the crowd at one point when she took up a microphone to welcome everybody to the event. I didn’t get a precise headcount of the attendees, but I’d say there were no more than 40 people there at the event’s peak.

Bandrovschi thanked everybody for coming to her sober party.

“Who says you need to be loosened up to be loose?” she said.

But to be honest, I didn’t feel very loose. The bright lights made the space feel very un-bar-like, and I was reluctant to pay another $11 plus for a drink with no alcohol in it. I also wished there were some snacks.

By about 8:45, I was somewhat bored, wondering when the DJs would start performing. And that’s when the limbo started.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Listen Bar promises “fun and freaky” activities each night of its events, from their staple live tattoos to karaoke, astrology readings, sex-toy-truth-or-dare, and dominatrix lessons.

All of those sounded more exciting than the activity of this particular evening, which was, inexplicably, limbo.

It started with the founder, Bandrovschi, who shimmied under the pole and encouraged others to follow suit. At one point, someone spritzed coconut whipped cream into her mouth.

I could only watch sober strangers limbo for so long. It’s an activity I associate with high school luau parties, not hip venues in Brooklyn.

A little after 9 p.m., with a little under an hour remaining of the event, I headed home.

As someone who enjoys drinking but often wishes social events weren’t always about drinking, I like the idea of Listen Bar.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I imagine places like Listen Bar can be helpful for sober people looking to meet like-minded people who won’t peer pressure or chastise someone else for not drinking.

But for me, this particular event – which cost me more than $40 for entry plus one drink – didn’t live up to my expectations. I was promised “fun and games,” but all I got was limbo. I was promised a DJ-ed dance party, but nobody was dancing. And I later realized, after rereading the event description, that the DJs were never meant to actually perform – they simply curated the playlist.

For most of the night, I felt like I was waiting for the real event to start. I wished there had been more activities on offer than just limbo and tattoos, neither of which I wanted to partake in.

For now, I think I’ll stick with traditional bars.