Dua Lipa says her dad finds it funny that people on social media think he’s hot

Dua Lipa says her dad finds it funny that people on social media call him “hot.”

The British singer was interviewed by The Sunday Times regarding her new album Future Nostalgia when she was asked whether she was aware of online hype surrounding her dad Dukagjin Lipa.

“Yes, I am aware of this. He finds it funny. We don’t really talk about it much!” Dua said in the article.

Dukagjin frequently features on Dua’s Instagram account and has also been her guest to several red carpet events including the BRIT Awards last year.

Comedian Jack Whitehall even told Dua in a televised interview on the evening that her dad is a “silver fox.”

“Look at Dukagjin! Can we get a camera on this guy? The silver fox over here, the best looking dad in the music industry. I want to do a dad swap, can you take mine?” Whitehall said while hosting.

Dukagjin features frequently on Dua’s Instagram account – most recently she uploaded a throwback picture of him and her mother Anesa for their 25th wedding anniversary.

She also regularly brings him as a guest for red carpet events – but it wasn’t until comedian Jack Whitehall called him a “silver fox” at the BRITS last year that people really started to take notice of the pop star’s dad.

“You know how much of a dad crush I have. He is the coolest dad,” Whitehall told Lipa at her table.

“Look at Dukagjin!” he added, “Can we get a camera on this guy? The silver fox over here, the best looking dad in the music industry. I want to do a dad swap, can you take mine?” Whitehall said.

He used to be a popular Kosovar-Albanian rock star in the nineties before he immigrated with his wife to the United Kingdom in 1992, according to The Mirror.

But following his BRITs appearance, Dukagjin gained his own fan group – having now acquired over 200,000 Instagram followers.

DUA LIPA’S DAD HOLY SWEET GOD . — Hannah (@hansmyth_) February 20, 2019

Dua Lipa’s dad is scary hot and that’s that for that — Delaney (@delaneynewh_art) February 15, 2019

While Dukagjin has uploaded some photos of himself, his Instagram is mainly filled with images of Dua and the rest of his family.

He most recently posted a video of Dua in her new music video for “Break My Heart” and wrote in a caption how proud he was of her.

“Congratulations on the release of your album. You make me so proud. We’ll have the weirdest house party today,” Dukagjin said.

