This building in Dubai is the largest 3D-printed structure in the world — and it took just 3 workers and a printer to build it

Dubai is now home to the largest 3D-printed building ever constructed.

The city has a track record of building extravagant landmarks to entice visitors, and it’s also home to the world’s tallest building.

The 3D-printed office building was an engineering feat, using only three workers and one printer. The city plans to have one quarter of all buildings built with 3D printing by 2030.

Dubai is known as a city of opulence that constantly tries to outdo other tourist destinations.

With the largest population in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai already has the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which stands 2,717 feet tall, or 160 stories.

Now, the city has become the site of a new architectural feat: the largest 3D printed building in the world. The building will be used for administrative purposed by the municipality.

These photos show how the construction of this innovative structure came together.

Dubai became the home of the world’s first 3D printed office building in 2016, according to Reuters.

Now, the city is also home to the world’s largest 3D-printed building.

US company Apis Cor built the structure using only one 3D printer, which was moved around the site by crane.

The two-story administrative building will be used by the Dubai municipality.

Only three workers, plus the printer, were need to construct the entire building.

The 3D printed walls were placed on concrete foundation, and reinforced with more traditional construction materials of rebar and more concrete, Curbed reported.

Contractors were also brought in to install windows and the roof, according to Curbed.

The walls are 31 feet tall and the structure is 6,900 square feet, making it the largest 3D-printed building ever, according to the Apis Cor.

Not only is it the largest 3D-printed building in the world, the government of Dubai also says that this is the first two-story structure of its kind.

The building is a move toward sustainability, using local materials and efficient insulation to reduce energy consumption, the Dubai government said.

Dubai has plans to continue innovating in this area. Under the direction of the prime minister, the city has a goal of 3D printing 25% of all buildings by 2030.

