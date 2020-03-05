A ‘breathing’ $400 million supertall skyscraper is being built in Dubai. Here’s what the 990-foot tower will look like when it’s finished in 2021.

caption Wasl Tower will sit right across the street from the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. source Methanoia and Plompmozes

A $400 million skyscraper being built in Dubai will give the impression that it “breathes,” as CNN reported.

Wasl Tower’s facade will have ceramic fins illuminated by pulsating lighting to make the building appear to “breathe” with the cadence of the city, according to the architecture firm.

The 990-foot skyscraper will house a Mandarin Oriental luxury hotel, private apartments, and public spaces including multiple infinity pools.

Construction started in 2016, and it’s expected to be completed by August 2021.

A supertall skyscraper under construction in Dubai will be designed to give the impression that it “breathes,” CNN reported.

Wasl Tower, which sits right across the street from the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, will cost an estimated $400 million to build, according to CNN.

The skyscraper’s twisting facade will include ceramic fins illuminated by pulsating lighting to give the impression that the building “breathes” with the cadence of the city, according to the architecture firm behind the building, UNStudio.

The tower will include a Mandarin Oriental luxury hotel, private apartments, offices, and public spaces.

Wasl Tower is expected to be finished in August 2021. Here’s what it will look like.

When it’s completed in August 2021, Dubai’s Wasl Tower will soar more than 990 feet in the air.

source UNStudio

It will sit on Sheikh Zayed Road, right across the street from the 2,716-foot Burj Khalifa, which has reigned as the world’s tallest building since 2010.

A pedestrian bridge will link the two buildings, running from Wasl Tower to the Burj Khalifa metro station.

The slender, supertall skyscraper will have a twisting design that was meant to allow it to face in almost every direction, according to the architecture firm, UNStudio.

source Methanoia and Plompmozes

Wasl Tower is expected to be one of the world’s tallest buildings with a ceramic facade.

The ceramic fins on the side of the tower will be illuminated by rhythmic lighting to give the impression that the building “breathes” with the cadence of the city, according to UNStudio.

source UNStudio

“The rhythmic pulsating of the LED facade lighting system will draw attention to the tower in an ephemeral manner without casting additional ambient light pollution into the already active skyline,” a spokesperson for UNStudio told Business Insider.

Construction on the Wasl Tower started in 2016. If it’s finished on schedule, it will take about five years to build.

source Wasl Development Group

Dubai’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, took about six years to build.

Wasl Tower will house a Mandarin Oriental luxury hotel, offices, private residences, and rooftop pools.

source Methanoia and Plompmozes

The hotel will comprise 250 five-star guest rooms.

Renderings of the tower show a “vertical boulevard” that runs the full height of the tower.

source Methanoia and Plompmozes

This “vertical boulevard” will be made by stacking outdoor balconies, which will create a “green vein” and give a glimpse into the interior of the building, according to UNStudio.

It will be topped by infinity pools on the roof of the tower.

Inside, the higher levels of the building will be occupied by residential apartments, which will have their own separate elevator banks.

source UNStudio

At the base of the tower will be a low-rise car park building, which will also house a ballroom. Yet another outdoor pool will sit on the roof of the car park.