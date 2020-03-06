These fleece-lined jeans are my secret to keeping warm without any added bulk or extra layers

source DUER

Founded in 2013, DUER set out to create performance clothing that bridges the gap between fashion and function. The company’s new Fireside Fleece-Lined Jeans do exactly that.

DUER uses a unique interweaving method that fuses the denim and fleece materials together, making them bulk-free.

Priced at $159, DUER Fireside Denim is expensive but well worth the money. They’re stretchy and warmer than normal denim, yet just as lightweight and comfortable.

UPDATE 3/6/2020: For the second fall/winter season in a row, DUER Fireside Denim has been one of my go-to pairs of jeans to stay warm. The brand also added a new dark wash to complement the original medium wash.

Finding clothes that are exceptionally warm is always high on my list of priorities during the winter. Over the years, I’ve amassed a solid selection of hats, jackets, fleeces, sweaters, sweatshirts, and boots, but I’ve always struggled to find ways to keep my legs as warm as the rest of my body.

My mother tried to force fleece-lined jeans onto me for years when I was younger, but because of how unflattering many of the options on the market were in terms of style, I never did it. I would rather wear multiple layers of long johns under a normal pair of jeans before walking around in wide-leg boot-cut jeans with bright red, green, or plaid flannel showing at the cuffs. And because the whole lumberjack look isn’t my thing, I did exactly that – until I came across a pair from performance denim brand DUER.

Founded in 2013 by Gary Lenett and Abid Hafeez, DUER was created to bridge the gap between fashion and functional clothing for professional athletes, commuters, and every kind of adventurer in between – and the Fireside fleece-lined jeans do a wonderful job at living up to those core values.

The jeans feature a slim fit, a versatile medium blue wash, a stretchy material for mobility and durability, and a fully fleece lined interior. Rather than gluing or stitching the denim and fleece materials together, the DUER Fireside Denim uses a unique approach to interweaving fabric fibers, which essentially brings them together as one. The result is a design that’s warm yet lightweight and bulk-free.

With freezing temperatures as the norm for this time of year, DUER sent over a few pairs of the Fireside Denim for the men of Insider Picks to try out. Despite having different personal styles, the Fireside Denim proved to be a hit for each of us.

Check out our thoughts below:

Amir Ismael, reporter:

For me, these jeans are really great for three main reasons: the fit, the subtle look of the fleece, and most importantly, the warmth. My first impression was how well they fit. They’re slim but not too skinny. I can wear them with sneakers or boots without looking like some sort of carpenter or construction worker. They also come in every waist size between 28 and 40, so men of almost all sizes can find a pair for themselves.

I also really appreciate the subdued color choice used on the fleece. The light grey color mimics what the reverse side of denim would look like, so you can cuff them without a tacky color showing. Maybe I’m being extremely picky, but that’s always been a turn off for me with flannel-lined jeans. They’re also noticeably warmer than regular denim – so much so that it’s been hard to go back to normal jeans during the winter after wearing them.

Priced at $159 a pair, they are expensive, but it’s easy to justify the amount. Rather than spending that same amount on normal jeans just for a brand name, you’re getting stretchy performance jeans that are super warm, lightweight, and fashionable. I can’t say that all fleece-lined jeans are a win, but these definitely are.

The only thing I wish DUER did with the release of the Fireside Denim was make more colors. That way, I could experience them every day of the week without wearing the same pair over and over. If and when they do release more colors, I’ll definitely be buying a second pair.

Update after more than one year of wear (March 2020):

My pair of DUER’s Fireside Denim was one of my most worn this winter, just as it was last year. Everything I liked about them then is what still makes them great. They fit well, they’re warm, and they’ve held up just fine to normal wears and washes. The only critique I had last year was that there should be more washes available, and DUER addressed that by adding a darker denim wash.

I didn’t realize the darker wash was available until I revisited this article for an update, but had I known about them a few months ago, I would’ve bought a pair for the winter. It’s currently March as I write this and (hopefully) the coldest days of the year are behind us, so I don’t need a second pair immediately, but I’ll surely pick up a pair before the fall season.

Brandt Ranj, former associate editor:

Winter in the Northeast means making clothing choices that are less about style and more about keeping yourself from freezing, but DUER proves you can have the best of both worlds. I’m not a huge fan of slim jeans, but DUER has managed to make their pair snug without feeling tight. But the big win is their fleece lining.

I love flannel-lined jeans because they keep my legs warm, even when the winter wind blows. The problem is that the pairs I’ve worn in the past have been big and bulky, which is fine for functionality, but not very fashion forward. The fleece DUER used kept my legs just as toasty, but felt lighter and looked nicer than the jeans I’m used to wearing this time of year. If I dare to leave the house on days when the temperature falls below freezing, this is the pair of pants I’m reaching for first.

David Slotnick, senior transportation reporter:

The first thing I noticed when I tried these jeans on was how thin they felt. Unlike with other flannel-lined pants or jeans I’ve tried on before, you don’t feel the bulk of a ton of extra material with these. Although the fabric was definitely thicker than my normal jeans, they only felt very marginally so.

Also unlike other brands I’ve tried on, the fit wasn’t super bulky or awkward. They were comfortable to wear, and I looked like I just had on a pair of my normal jeans. They have a nice bit of stretch, making it easy to squat down or pedal a bike, and they were definitely warmer than a standard pair of jeans. I don’t bike commute very often during the winter, but these will be my go-to when I do.

The bottom line:

Priced at $159, DUER Fireside Denim is expensive, but well worth the money. They’re stretchy and warmer than normal denim, yet just as lightweight and comfortable. If you need pants that are equally warm and stylish, this is the pair for you.