This adorable baby dugong went viral when it was rescued in Thailand. Now it’s dead after ingesting plastic.

A rescued baby dugong has died after ingesting plastic, according to officials in Thailand.

Marium was orphaned in April and nurtured by Thai conservationists. She went viral and was branded “the nation’s sweetheart.”

But Marium fell ill last week and refused to eat. On Saturday, she died and an autopsy revealed that pieces of plastic clogged her digestive system.

The female dugong, a marine mammal similar to a manatee, was rescued off Ko Poda island in April after becoming separated from her mother. Locals named her Marium, meaning “lady of the sea.”

There were unsuccessful attempts to return Marium to her habitat, but she became attached to humans, who nurtured her with milk and sea grass.

In the process, she went viral in Thailand and was branded “the nation’s sweetheart” by local conservationists, who were filmed feeding and hugging the dugong in Thai waters.

But Marium fell ill last week and refused to eat. On Saturday, she died and an autopsy revealed that pieces of plastic had clogged her digestive system, Reuters reported.

Nantarika Chansue, the director of Chulalongkorn University’s aquatic animal medicine unit who had been supervising Marium’s care, posted about the dugong’s death on Facebook.

“Many pieces of small plastic clogged her intestines and caused inflammation, leading to blood infection and inflamed lungs,” she said, per a Reuters translation.

She posted pictures from the autopsy, which showed the pieces of plastic found in Marium’s system. The image featured eight plastic pieces from an unknown source.

Chansue said “everyone is saddened by this loss.” She added that it serves as a reminder that “we need to save the environment” to protect rare animals like dugongs.

The sea creatures are close to extinction, with The Guardian reporting that only 250 remain living in the Thai waters where Marium was found.