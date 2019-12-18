Prince William and Kate Middleton just sent their 2019 Christmas card, and the Cambridge kids look so grown up

caption The royal family sends a Christmas card annually. source Getty

The world just got its first glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s family Christmas card for 2019.

It’s traditional for the family to share the photo from their holiday card each year on social media.

But the first look at the 2019 photo came from a member of the Royal Air Force this year, who shared a shot of the card to Twitter, according to People.

The photo comes after news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be spending Christmas with the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

The royal family sends out holiday cards annually.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family holiday photo, which is traditionally shared to social media, often garners the most attention because it features their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t officially released their 2019 card Christmas card, but fans got an early glimpse at it thanks to an overeager recipient

On Wednesday, a member of the British Royal Air Force shared a photo of the holiday card to Twitter, according to People.

The original tweet seems to have been deleted, but people took screenshots before it was removed, allowing the image to be shared.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️???? pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

The 2019 Cambridge Family Christmas Card! ????: Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty CBE RAFR pic.twitter.com/2lbg2hMUsl — Kate ❤ and Meg ???? and The British Royal Family (@KateCandMeg) December 18, 2019

In the photo, Prince William sits on a motorcycle with Prince Louis in his lap. The Duchess of Cambridge leans on him from one side, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte stand in a sidecar.

The photos also show the Duchess of Cambridge’s signature on the card.

At the time the 2019 card was taken, Prince George was 6 years old, Princess Charlotte was 4 years old, and Prince Louis was one.

All three of the Cambridge kids look much older than they did in the 2018 Christmas card, highlighting how much has changed over the past year

The family went for a casual look in the 2019 photo.

Prince George is wearing shorts, and Princess Charlotte sported a casual dress, highlighting how the new generation of royals continue to buck tradition.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t released their holiday card yet, though they released a card in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham

It’s traditional for the family to gather at Sandringham for the holiday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made the public walk to church with the Queen on Christmas day in the past.

According to The Sun, the eldest Cambridge kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be walking with their great-grandmother for the first time this year.

Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be with the rest of the royal family for Christmas.

Instead, they will be spending Christmas with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland at an undisclosed location.

In addition to the Christmas Day festivities, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing the Queen’s Christmas Eve celebrations, when the family exchanges gifts over tea.