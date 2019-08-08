Adorable photos show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge facing off in a sailing race while their children cheer them on from the sidelines

source Splash News

Prince William and Kate Middleton faced off in a sailing race on Thursday off England’s Isle of Wight.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were competing to raise money for their charities.

The couple’s two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, cheered their parents on from another boat, under the care of their grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

Kate Middleton was bested by her husband, Prince William, in a sailing race off England’s Isle of Wight on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted The King’s Cup, a new regatta to raise awareness of their various charities, according to Kensington Palace.

They each skippered their own boats and vied for the trophy, while six other celebrities headed the other boats in the competition, each boat representing one of the eight organizations the Cambridges patronize.

William came ahead of Kate in the race, but only placed third. Survivalist Bear Grylls, who sailed in honor of the wildlife organization, Tusk, came in first.

While the royals took to the water, their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, cheered their parents on from the sidelines.

Before the regatta kicked off on Thursday, Princess Charlotte was pictured sticking her tongue out at a crowd gathered to watch the race.

The move, which Charlotte has pulled before, caused her mother to break out laughing.

A gap-toothed Prince George looked nautical in his striped top and captain’s hat.

The Cambridge children were looked after by their grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton, once the race got under way.

Kate, whose competed in rowing before, skippered a boat in support of The Royal Foundation.

William was sailing for one of his charities, Child Bereavement UK.

William came in third overall, while his wife came in last place, earning herself the “wooden spoon” award.