A college basketball star who missed back-to-back seasons with a torn ACL hit a full-court buzzer beater in her return

Duke guard Kyra Lambert has missed the past two seasons rehabbing an ACL tear.

In her first field goal attempt in two years, seven months, and 18 days, Lambert drained a stunning full-court buzzer-beater to end the first quarter of the Blue Devils’ contest against the High Point Panthers.

Scott Van Pelt dubbed the graduate student’s shot the “Best Thing I Saw Today” on SportsCenter.

Any return to the court after two seasons of watching from the wings would be special, but Duke Blue Devil Kyra Lambert managed to take a special moment and make it exceptional.

The Duke guard – who had been sidelined for the extended period thanks to an ACL tear – chucked up a full-court buzzer-beater to end the first quarter of the Blue Devils’ season opener. It was her first field goal attempt in a game in two years, seven months, and 18 games, according to the program.

Check it out from another angle:

“The only word that comes to mind is blessed honestly,” Lambert said when teammate Mikayla Boykin asked her how it felt to make her return. “I’m so excited to be back out there with my team. Today was very emotional for me.”

Unsurprisingly, the play has received a lot of attention across the sports world. Bleacher Report shared a clip of Lambert’s Hail Mary Wednesday morning, while SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt dubbed the shot “Best Thing I Saw Today” in Tuesday night’s broadcast.

Always great to be on ESPN. S/O @notthefakeSVP for having Kyra as your “Best Thing I Saw Today” ???????? pic.twitter.com/WxywFqZ8Qx — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) November 6, 2019

Duke went on to secure the commanding 93-57 victory, and Lambert finished with five points and three steals in just eight minutes on the floor. The Blue Devils will next head to Texas – Lambert’s home state – to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday.