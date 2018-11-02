No college basketball team has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll more than Duke

caption The Duke Blue Devils have sat atop the college basketball world for a record 135 weeks. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After annihilating the Kentucky Wildcats and the Army Knights to start the season, the Duke Blue Devils earned the No. 1 ranking in Week 2 of this year’s college basketball AP Top 25 Poll.

With their 135th trip to the top of the poll, the Blue Devils broke their tie with the UCLA Bruins for most weeks spent at No. 1.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski needs two more weeks atop the poll to tie legendary UCLA coach John Wooden for the most No. 1 appearances as a coach.

In all, 20 schools have been No. 1 for 14 weeks or more.

Mike Krzyzewski – better known as Coach K – has established a dynasty in Durham.

In each of the past three seasons, Duke has spent at least one week at the top spot in the college basketball AP Top 25 Poll. And with their No. 1 ranking in the Week 2 poll this season, the Blue Devils officially broke their tie with the UCLA Bruins for the most weeks spent at the top of the rankings.

Duke has sat atop the college basketball world for a record 135 weeks, and Krzyzewski has sat at the helm for a whopping 117 of them. With two more weeks atop the poll, the Hall of Famer will tie legendary UCLA coach John Wooden for the most No. 1 appearances as a coach.

Check out how many times the rest of the field has been ranked first in the AP Poll:

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The Blue Devils’ most recent stint at No. 1 comes after freshman sensations R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, and Cam Reddish walloped the then-No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats 118-84 at the Champions Classic for head coach John Calipari’s worst defeat of his career at any level. Williamson then led all players with 27 points, 16 rebounds, and six blocks in his debut at Cameron Indoor against the Army Knights. Reddish also broke a Duke record to become the first freshman to sink seven three-pointers in a single contest.

Read more: Duke’s much-hyped freshman class dominated No. 2 Kentucky, and the rest of the college basketball world should be scared

Barring injury, the Blue Devils looked primed to remain at the top of the AP Poll for much of this season and expand their lead over the other blue blood programs.