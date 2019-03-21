Here’s what the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Dumbo’ looks like in real life

caption Dumbo can fly. source Disney

Disney’s “Dumbo” is a live-action remake.

The movie centers on an elephant with big ears.

The human cast looks a little different from their normal appearance.

Disney’s “Dumbo” is being brought to life in a live-action remake from Tim Burton.

Centering on a circus, the story is about a baby elephant whose large ears allow him to fly. Though the titular character is an elephant, much of the cast are human. The cast went through some physical changes to play their characters.

Here’s what the cast looks like in real life.

“Dumbo” will be released in theaters Friday, March 29.

Colin Farrell plays Holt Farrier, a war veteran who is hired to take care of Dumbo.

caption Colin Farrell as Holt Farrier. source Disney

Holt is an amputee.

Farrell sports facial hair in real life.

caption Colin Farrell at the “Dumbo” premiere. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Farrell won a Golden Globe for “In Bruges.”

Michael Keaton portrays V. A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who buys the circus.

caption Michael Keaton as VA Vanevere. source Disney

He wants to exploit Dumbo.

Keaton has less hair in real life, and it’s not nearly as white or swoopy.

caption Michael Keaton at the “Dumbo” premiere. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Keaton earned an Oscar nomination for “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).”

Danny DeVito plays Max Medici, the ringmaster whose circus is struggling.

caption Danny DeVito as Mac Medici. source Disney

His circus is acquired by Keaton’s character.

DeVito wore glasses to the premiere of “Dumbo.”

caption Danny DeVito at the “Dumbo” premiere. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

He currently stars on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Eva Green plays Colette Marchant, a French trapeze artist in Max’s circus.

caption Eva Green as Colette. source Disney

She and Dumbo have an act together.

Green has long black hair in real life.

caption Eva Green at the “Dumbo” premiere. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Green is known for starring on “Penny Dreadful.”

Nico Parker plays Milly Farrier, Holt’s daughter.

caption Nico Parker as Milly. source Disney

She befriends Dumbo.

Nico wore her natural curls to the “Dumbo” premiere.

caption Nico Parker at the “Dumbo” premiere. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Parker, Thandie Newton and Ol Parker’s daughter, made her acting debut in “Dumbo.”

Finley Hobbins plays Joe Farrier, Holt’s son.

caption Finley Hobbins as Joe. source Disney

He hangs out with his sister and Dumbo.

Hobbins combed his hair back for the “Dumbo” premiere.

caption Finley Hobbins at the “Dumbo” premiere. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hobbins made his acting debut in “Dumbo.”