Here’s what the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Dumbo’ looks like in real life

- Disney’s “Dumbo” is a live-action remake.
- The movie centers on an elephant with big ears.
- The human cast looks a little different from their normal appearance.
Disney’s “Dumbo” is being brought to life in a live-action remake from Tim Burton.
Centering on a circus, the story is about a baby elephant whose large ears allow him to fly. Though the titular character is an elephant, much of the cast are human. The cast went through some physical changes to play their characters.
Here’s what the cast looks like in real life.
“Dumbo” will be released in theaters Friday, March 29.
Colin Farrell plays Holt Farrier, a war veteran who is hired to take care of Dumbo.
Holt is an amputee.
Farrell sports facial hair in real life.
- Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Farrell won a Golden Globe for “In Bruges.”
Michael Keaton portrays V. A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who buys the circus.
He wants to exploit Dumbo.
Keaton has less hair in real life, and it’s not nearly as white or swoopy.
- Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Keaton earned an Oscar nomination for “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).”
Danny DeVito plays Max Medici, the ringmaster whose circus is struggling.
His circus is acquired by Keaton’s character.
DeVito wore glasses to the premiere of “Dumbo.”
- Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
He currently stars on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
Eva Green plays Colette Marchant, a French trapeze artist in Max’s circus.
She and Dumbo have an act together.
Green has long black hair in real life.
- Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Green is known for starring on “Penny Dreadful.”
Nico Parker plays Milly Farrier, Holt’s daughter.
She befriends Dumbo.
Nico wore her natural curls to the “Dumbo” premiere.
- Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Parker, Thandie Newton and Ol Parker’s daughter, made her acting debut in “Dumbo.”
Finley Hobbins plays Joe Farrier, Holt’s son.
He hangs out with his sister and Dumbo.
Hobbins combed his hair back for the “Dumbo” premiere.
- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Hobbins made his acting debut in “Dumbo.”