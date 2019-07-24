‘You’re a loser, I’m a winner:’ Chinese swimming superstar Sun Yang lashes out as British rival Duncan Scott joins protest against him

caption Sun Yang of China speaks with Duncan Scott of Great Britain during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 200m Freestyle Final on day three of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships after Scott refused to stand next to him. source Screenshot/BBC Sport

Protests against Sun stem from controversy around a three-month doping ban he served several years ago after he tested positive for stimulants, along with an upcoming arbitration hearing.

British bronze medallist swimmer Duncan Scott joined in on protests against Chinese superstar Sun Yang on Tuesday, after Australian Mack Horton refused to stand next to his Sun on the podium at the world championships in South Korea on Sunday.

Sun won the 200-meter freestyle swim at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju on Tuesday, after Danas Rapsys of Lithuania finished first but was disqualified for an apparent false start.

Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto won silver, while Scott, along with Martin Malyutin of Russia, tied for bronze.

At the medal ceremony, Scott did not shake Sun’s hand, prompting the Chinese swimmer to lash out at Scott just before the Chinese national anthem was played.

Sun Yang was more demonstrative shouting at Scott just before the Chinese anthem. pic.twitter.com/Q1e7vmNlNC — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019

Scott also refused to stand next to Sun on the podium or be in pictures with the Chinese swimmer.

As the medalists walked off the podium following the medal ceremony, Sun waved a finger in Scott’s face and shouted at him following the apparent snub.

“You’re a loser,” Sun shouted at Scott, who remained calm with his hands clasped behind his back. “I’m a winner, yes,” he added.

Sun Yang gets in bronze medalist Duncan Scott's face after the 200m freestyle medal ceremony (Sun won gold after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was DQed for a false start). Scott and Sun did not appear to shake hands, and Sun shouted in Scott's direction earlier in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ilhiSorqt — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019

Australian swimmer Mack Horton, who claimed silver against Sun’s gold in Sunday’s freestyle final, refused to stand next or be in photos with Sun. know Press.

FINA said it sent a warning letter to both Sun and Scott on Tuesday night criticizing their actions. “Both competitors had an inadequate behavior on this occasion, which is not acceptable,” the organization said in a statement.

British swimmer Adam Peaty said Scott’s actions were “completely right,” according to AP.

Following the ceremony, Scott said Sun “does quite a good job of making sure everyone continues to know” about his impending drug hearing, but was quiet about the confrontation on the podium, AP said.