We tried the Dunkin’ Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, and it was shockingly close to the real thing

caption Dunkin’ is getting into the faux meat business. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Dunkin’ is getting into the plant-based “meat” business.

On Wednesday, Dunkin’ announced it is serving Beyond Meat in Manhattan locations and plans to roll out the menu item nationally at an undisclosed point in the future.

Read more: Dunkin’ and Beyond Meat CEOs say they want to ‘democratize’ plant-based ‘meat’ with breakfast sandwiches

Frankly, Dunkin’ isn’t known for its breakfast sandwiches. Even though the brand dropped the “Donuts” from its name earlier this year, the sweet treat is the top connection many customers make to the chain.

However, Dunkin’ is trying to change up its reputation. In addition to rebranding as “Dunkin’,” the chain has added a new espresso line and protein bowls over the past year. With the Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches, Dunkin’ continues its evolution to meet customers’ demands.

“The myth that this is a coastal phenomenon is wrong,” Dunkin’ CMO Tony Weisman told Business Insider of the explosion of plant-based protein.

Here’s how Dunkin’s Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich actually tastes.

Settling into my taste test, I’m met with the new Dunkin’ branding: big, bold, bright lettering.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Unwrapping the packaging, I find a sandwich that is just as big and bold. The hefty Beyond “sausage” is almost as large as a burger patty, and it’s significantly thicker than many fast-food rivals’ offerings.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

As is the case with most faux meat fast-food options, the rest of the menu item remains indistinguishable from other Dunkin’ sandwiches.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Biting in, the Beyond “sausage” is juicy, salty, and well seasoned, melding nicely with the gooey American cheese and practical English muffin.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Often, plant-based meat imitators reveal themselves as fraudulent with their texture, but the Beyond “sausage” is one of the best imitations I’ve tried. The greasy, slightly grisly patty doesn’t feel healthy, but it does perfectly fit the bill for a meat-free hangover fix.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I couldn’t tell whether I could detect any actual differences or it was simply the placebo effect that convinced me the flavor was slightly grassy and brighter than the average sausage patty.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

My biggest issue with the Beyond patty wasn’t related to flavor or any vegetarian flavors peaking through, but instead the size. I prefer the egg and sausage acting as breakfast sandwich costars instead of forcing the egg into a supporting role.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Dunkin’s Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich is a worthy addition to the growing list of plant-based fast-food alternatives. It’s not much different fro, any other fast-food sandwich, but it also isn’t any worse — which means it’s perfectly served its purpose.