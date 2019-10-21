Dunkin’ and Beyond Meat are partnering for the biggest launch yet of a plant-based ‘meat’ product

caption The Beyond Sausage Sandwich features a Beyond Meat breakfast patty, American cheese, an egg, and an English muffin. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Dunkin’ announced Monday it is rolling out its Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationwide beginning November 6.

This will be the biggest launch yet of a plant-based meat alternative by a national restaurant chain. The biggest nationwide launch to date has been Burger King’s Impossible Whopper.

Dunkin’ moved up its planned January launch of the sandwich after sales in early tests in the New York market were more than double what was expected.

In celebration of the launch, samples of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. on November 8 and 9 at participating locations.

Dunkin’ will be the largest fast-food chain to offer a plant-based “meat” option nationwide, making this rollout the biggest launch yet of a plant-based meat alternative. The Beyond Sausage Sandwich features a Beyond Meat breakfast patty, American cheese, an egg, and an English muffin.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Beyond Meat and thrilled to be the first U.S. quick service restaurant to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage nationwide. Dunkin’ is the brand that democratizes trends for America, and this latest addition to our menu gives consumers more choice to meet their evolving needs,” Dunkin’ Brands CEO Dave Hoffmann said in a statement.

The chain decided to move up its planned January launch of the product to November after early market testing exceeded expectations. Dunkin’ began testing the Beyond Sausage Sandwich at Manhattan locations this past July, and it quickly became the second-best-selling sandwich at those locations, more than doubling anticipated sales, according to the chain.

Dunkin’s decision to accelerate its nationwide rollout is in line with the consumer enthusiasm that prompted chains like Burger King to take their plant-based “meat” options national. Unexpectedly high demand for the Impossible Whopper caused shortages of the product in test markets, but Impossible Foods solved its production issues in time for its nationwide launch.

To celebrate the launch of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, Dunkin’ will offer free samples of the sandwich from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 at participating locations, while supplies last.”