Watch out Starbucks, Dunkin’s new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte is set to rival the PSL this fall

caption A medium hot Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte has a suggested retail price of $3.69, while the iced variety is priced at $4.19. source Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is rolling out its new lineup of fall foods and beverages in stores across the United States on Wednesday, August 21.

It’s introducing the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, a pumpkin and cinnamon-flavored espresso drink that comes topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar dust.

The new beverage appears primed to rival Starbucks‘ Pumpkin Spice Latte, the autumn-inspired seasonal offering with an unrivaled cult following.

Dunkin’ will also offer pumpkin-flavored coffees and pastries as well as new Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins.

Dunkin’ is rolling out its new lineup of fall foods and beverages in stores across the country next week – and one new drink looks primed to rival Starbucks’ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The coffee giant’s Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, which is available in both hot and iced varieties, is a signature espresso drink featuring pumpkin and cinnamon flavors.

It comes topped with whipped cream along with a caramel drizzle and a cinnamon sugar dusting to round out what could very well be the next flavor of the season.

The new treat looks to be Dunkin’s answer to Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte, the autumn-inspired seasonal offering with an unrivaled cult following.

A medium Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte has a suggested retail price of $3.69 when served hot and $4.19 if iced.

Additionally, Dunkin’ is unveiling new Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins tossed in cinnamon sugar.

The brand is also welcoming back some old fall favorites, including a line of pumpkin-flavored coffees, muffins, Donuts, and Munchkins.

caption Dunkin’s line of pumpkin-flavored coffees and pastries includes muffins, Donuts, and Munchkins. source Dunkin’

Dunkin’ will cater to pumpkin superfans by rebranding eight stores across the country as “Pumpkin'” shops on Wednesday. While the locations have yet to be announced, Dunkin’ revealed that the first letter of seven of the cities where the temporarily-renamed Dunkin stores will be found actually spell out the word “P-U-M-P-K-I-N.”

The pop-up Pumpkin’ shops will offer a free small hot or iced pumpkin-flavored coffee to its first 250 guests of the day as well as pumpkin-scented Munchkins.

You can check out Dunkin’s Instagram for more clues on the Pumpkin shops’ locations, or visit your local Dunkin’ on August 21 to try the new autumn-inspired product lineup.