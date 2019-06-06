Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme are giving away free donuts on National Donut Day — here’s how to get some

caption Krispy Kreme doughnuts go into production at the opening of the store at Harrods in London, October, 3, 2003. source REUTERS

Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme are giving away free donuts this Friday to celebrate National Donut Day.

Dunkin’ is giving away free donuts all day with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free donut to every customer with no purchase necessary, as the chain aims to give away 1 million donuts on National Donut Day.

On Friday, June 7, Dunkin’ is giving away free donuts with any beverage purchase all day.

Krispy Kreme is similarly giving away free food. However, the chain is giving away a free donut to every customer with no purchase necessary, as the chain aims to give away 1 million donuts on National Donut Day.

“What’s better than one free doughnut? Two, of course! So, if you can help us give away 1 MILLION doughnuts on National Doughnut Day, we’ll offer another doughnut giveaway later this month,” Krispy Kreme said in a press release.

“We’ll give you a taste of our newest creation that will be unveiled later in June, for FREE!” the statement continued. “And trust us, it will be ‘out of this world’ great!”

While food holidays have exploded in popularity in recent years and now dominate the American calendar, National Donut Day has a longer history than most other culinary celebrations.

National Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday in June every year. The first National Donut Day was held in 1938 as a tribute to The Salvation Army’s “Doughnut Lassies,” who helped support the troops during World War I.

“After discovering that serving baked goods would be difficult considering the conditions of the huts and the limited rations, two volunteers – Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance – began frying donuts in soldiers’ helmets,” according to an article about the holiday on The Salvation Army’s website.

“These tasty treats boosted morale and won the hearts of many soldiers,” the article continues. “Nicknamed ‘Donut Lassies,’ the women who served donuts to troops are often credited with popularizing the donut in the United States when the troops (nicknamed ‘doughboys’) returned home from war.”