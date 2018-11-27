We compared Dunkin’s first store to its brand-new ‘store of the future’ — and it showed how far the coffee giant has come

But the name change is only the beginning for Dunkin’. The Massachusetts-based coffee empire is undergoing a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro-infused cold brew, and digital-ordering kiosks. The rebrand also includes a focus on its new espresso, which required installing brand-new espresso machines at every store possible and conducting four- to five-hour training sessions for store managers nationwide.

The first Dunkin’ store to be rebranded is located in Quincy, Massachusetts, less than a five-minute drive from the original Dunkin’ Donuts, which opened in 1950. The newer Quincy store has the new espresso machines, a mobile-order pickup station, a front-facing bakery case, an expanded grab-and-go selection, and a unique, two-lane drive-thru that caters to mobile orders.

Even though the original Dunkin’ Donuts has been remodeled in the years since it opened, it lacks most of the upgrades that the store of the future has.

The original Dunkin’ and the brand-new store of the future are owned by the same franchisees, Victor and Octavio Carvalho. The second-generation franchisees told reporters earlier this month that Dunkin’s rebranding efforts and focus on espresso is the “right thing to do.”

“The commitment is worth it in the long run,” Victor Carvalho said.

Here’s how the store of the future compares to the original Dunkin’ Donuts: