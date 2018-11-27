We compared Dunkin’s first store to its brand-new ‘store of the future’ — and it showed how far the coffee giant has come

- Dunkin’ Donuts– which is now just Dunkin’– revealed its plans for the “store of the future” in early September, starting with a name change that rolled out to about 50 stores earlier this year.
- The name change is the beginning of a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks, espresso machines, and more.
- The first store of the future opened in Quincy, Massachusetts, less than five minutes from the original Dunkin’ Donuts store. Here’s how the new Dunkin’ compares to the original.
But the name change is only the beginning for Dunkin’. The Massachusetts-based coffee empire is undergoing a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro-infused cold brew, and digital-ordering kiosks. The rebrand also includes a focus on its new espresso, which required installing brand-new espresso machines at every store possible and conducting four- to five-hour training sessions for store managers nationwide.
The first Dunkin’ store to be rebranded is located in Quincy, Massachusetts, less than a five-minute drive from the original Dunkin’ Donuts, which opened in 1950. The newer Quincy store has the new espresso machines, a mobile-order pickup station, a front-facing bakery case, an expanded grab-and-go selection, and a unique, two-lane drive-thru that caters to mobile orders.
Even though the original Dunkin’ Donuts has been remodeled in the years since it opened, it lacks most of the upgrades that the store of the future has.
The original Dunkin’ and the brand-new store of the future are owned by the same franchisees, Victor and Octavio Carvalho. The second-generation franchisees told reporters earlier this month that Dunkin’s rebranding efforts and focus on espresso is the “right thing to do.”
“The commitment is worth it in the long run,” Victor Carvalho said.
Here’s how the store of the future compares to the original Dunkin’ Donuts:
The original Dunkin’ Donuts opened in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts.
The inside of the store is pretty small. It looks like your typical Dunkin’ Donuts.
There are a few elements inside that are part of the rebrand, like the forward-facing bakery case.
But a lot of the food is still kept on shelves behind the counter.
The original store’s menus were recently upgraded to the digital menu boards that most other Dunkin’ stores have.
And it has the new espresso machines set up, though they’re hard to see behind the counter.
The grab-and-go section is pretty small. It’s mostly cold drinks, and there isn’t a lot of food to choose from.
The original Dunkin’ has a pick-up area for mobile and in-store orders. There isn’t anything designated for mobile orders specifically.
There are only two small tables in the back of the store. Hanging on the wall are framed photos and documents from when the store first opened, before it was remodeled to look like most other Dunkin’s.
The store of the future, just a few minutes away from the original store, looks drastically different on the outside.
The store itself is much bigger and brighter than the original store. It has a more modern feel to it.
And there is a lot more seating.
The store of the future uses only the front-facing bakery cases, instead of leaving some food behind the counter.
Nothing used to prepare food is hidden from view at this Dunkin’. It also has the new espresso machines …
… and cold-brew taps.
The store of the future has a designated mobile-order pickup area …
… and a separate mobile order drive-thru lane.
The grab-and-go selection is more than double the size as at the original store.
The original Dunkin’ has nostalgic elements like the signage and photos, but it’s clear how drastically different it is from Dunkin’s store of the future down the road.
The store of the future was bigger, brighter, and more high-tech than the original, which felt like any other Dunkin’ store.
