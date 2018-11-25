Dunkin’ is doubling down on fancy espresso, but says it has a key advantage over Starbucks

caption Dunkin’ execs say serving good espresso at a low price is key to beating the competition. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Dunkin’ Donuts – now just called Dunkin’ – revealed its plans for its “store of the future” experience in early September, starting with a name change that rolled out to about 50 stores earlier this year.

One of the biggest parts of Dunkin’s rebrand is completely revamping its espresso for the first time since 2003.

Even though Starbucks dominates the market when it comes to espresso, Dunkin’ execs aren’t worried.

“Our espresso is so good, you don’t have to go to Starbucks,” Tony Weisman, chief marketing officer for Dunkin’, told reporters at the company’s annual media day last week.

The name change was just the beginning for Dunkin'. The Massachusetts-based coffee empire is undergoing a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro-infused cold brew, and digital-ordering kiosks.

The name change was just the beginning for Dunkin’. The Massachusetts-based coffee empire is undergoing a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro-infused cold brew, and digital-ordering kiosks.

As part of the rebrand, Dunkin’ entirely revamped its espresso, starting with a new recipe. The new espresso blend uses more coffee and less water, creating a richer texture and taste than the old espresso, which it launched in 2003. The company also installed brand-new espresso machines at every store possible and conducted four- to five-hour training sessions for store managers nationwide.

Dunkin’ admits it’s behind competitors like Starbucks when it comes to espresso, but says that now is the right time to be reinvesting in its espresso businesses.

Dan Wheeler, Dunkin’s vice president of strategic initiatives, said that more than half of millennials are ordering espresso-based beverages when they choose coffee. And Dunkin’ CEO David Hoffmann added that his kids are “graduating from Coolattas to lattes.”

Hoffmann pointed out that Starbucks dominates the espresso market, but Dunkin’ isn’t afraid. The company believes that having good espresso, served quickly, at a low price, is enough to win over customers from competitors.

“Nobody is waking up wondering where to get a latte, but they’re wondering where to get a good latte, fast. That is the point of differentiation,” Hoffmann explained.

“We won’t out-comfy-couch some of the premium brands … I believe our niche is going to be, when a consumer is going from point A to point B, we’re a fast, great, transition in their lives. For us, it’s get in, get out, and get on your way. That’s the Dunkin’ way.”