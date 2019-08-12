A Dunkin’ employee says she was sent to Burger King locations during the Impossible Whopper debut to hand out $5 gift cards

caption A Dunkin’ location in downtown Manhattan on the day of the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich debut. source Meredith Cash/INSIDER

Burger King rolled out its meatless hamburger – the Impossible Whopper – nationwide on Thursday.

In response, Dunkin’ sent some of its employees to Burger King locations around Manhattan to promote its new Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, a Dunkin’ employee told INSIDER.

The employees passed out $5 gift cards and encouraged hungry New Yorkers to put them towards Dunkin’s new meatless breakfast sandwich.

A Dunkin’ spokesperson told INSIDER that the company has “been conducting persistent sampling and distributing Dunkin’ gift cards to New Yorkers to give them an opportunity to taste the new sandwich.”

The spokesperson did not address the employee’s claim that they were sent to promote the sandwich outside of Burger King.

The meatless beef among America’s favorite fast-food restaurants is heating up.

In response to Thursday’s nationwide debut of the Impossible Whopper, Dunkin’ sent employees to Burger King locations across Manhattan to promote its new Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, according to one employee.

On Thursday, INSIDER took a trip to a local Burger King in downtown Manhattan to conduct a blind taste test of the highly-anticipated Impossible Whopper. But as we approached the restaurant, we were stopped by a Dunkin’ employee.

“You guys want a free five bucks?” she asked.

caption Meredith poses outside of the Burger King location on the day of the Impossible Whopper debut. source Ian Burke/INSIDER

The Dunkin’ employee said she and some of her colleagues were sent to Burger King locations across Manhattan to offer hungry New Yorkers a $5 Dunkin’ gift card, urging them to put it towards the new meatless breakfast sandwich.

“They put a bunch of us at different Burger Kings to say ‘No, you don’t want that meat, you want ours,'” the Dunkin’ employee told INSIDER.

“You can use [the $5 gift card] for whatever you want, but we’re like ‘You should probably buy the Beyond patty.'”

caption The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich. source Meredith Cash/INSIDER

While the employee noted that people seem to be responding favorably to Dunkin’s take on the plant-based meats trend, she also expressed concern that Dunkin’ had been “mismarketing” its Beyond Meat collaboration.

“They’re like ‘it’s vegan, it’s healthy,'” she said. “But, no. If you look at the nutrition it’s actually the same. People think they’re making a healthy choice, and I’m like ‘No, you’re just being lied to by marketing agents. You can quote me on that.”

INSIDER reached out to Dunkin’ to confirm the employee’s claim. When comparing the nutrition of the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin to a traditional Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin at Dunkin’, the vegan version contains fewer calories (470 vs. 550), less total fat (24 grams vs. 34 grams), and less saturated fat (8 grams vs. 12 grams), according to Dunkin’.

The Beyond Sausage sandwich also had less cholesterol (175 milligrams vs. 215 milligrams), less sodium (910 milligrams vs. 1120 milligrams), and more protein (24 grams vs. 22 grams) than its meaty cousin, according to representatives for the company.

caption A Dunkin’ store. source Boofoto/Shutterstock

Tony Weisman, Dunkin’s US chief marketing officer, did not respond to the employee’s claim that Dunkin’ had sent employees outside the Burger King locations. He told INSIDER that the company is proud to be the first US restaurant chain to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage.

“As part of our recent launch we’ve been conducting persistent sampling and distributing Dunkin’ gift cards to New Yorkers to give them an opportunity to taste the new sandwich,” Weisman said.

“We’re very pleased with the positive guest response to the product in Manhattan so far and, as a result, we are looking forward to launching the sandwich nationwide in the future.”