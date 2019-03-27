Dunkin’ is welcoming spring with new Peeps doughnuts and marshmallow-flavored coffee

caption Dunkin’s new Peeps lineup will be available in stores nationwide beginning Monday, April 1, while supplies last. source Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is releasing a new assortment of Peeps doughnuts and flavored drinks for a limited time.

The new Peeps Donut comes topped with Easter-inspired sprinkles and the iconic yellow marshmallow chick.

Peeps marshmallow flavoring will be available to add to hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

Dunkin’s new Peeps lineup will be available in stores nationwide beginning Monday, April 1, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ is embracing one of spring’s most recognizable treats with its new lineup of Peeps-inspired treats.

The coffee and confection giant will offer Peeps doughnuts and Peeps marshmallow-flavored beverages starting Monday, April 1.

The new Peeps Donut comes topped with white icing, Easter-inspired sprinkles that look like eggs and grass, and a miniature version of Peeps’ iconic yellow marshmallow chick.

caption The new Peeps Donut from Dunkin’. source Dunkin’

On the beverages side, the creamy, sweet flavors of Peeps marshmallows will be available to add to hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

Read more: Starbucks is revamping its rewards program so that customers can get free treats faster

From April 2 to April 4, Dunkin’ and Peeps will team up to bring free coffee and donuts to customers on the East Coast. Dunkin’s coffee car and the Peeps Peepsmobile will travel in tandem from Peeps’ hometown of Bethlethem, Pennsylvania, to Dunkin’s birthplace of Quincy, Massachusetts. Both cars will stop at six Dunkin’ locations along the route to surprise customers with free small Peeps marshmallow-flavored ice coffees, Peeps Donuts, and other freebies, while supplies last.

You can try to track the cars using clues from Dunkin’s Instagram page or just hop into your local Dunkin’ to try the sweet treats at your convenience.

Both the Peeps Donuts and Peeps marshmallow-flavored drinks are available for a limited time only and while supplies last at Dunkin’ locations nationwide.