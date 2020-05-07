Dunkin’ is selling DIY donut decorating kits for people to enjoy at home

caption Dunkin’s DIY donut kits. source Dunkin’

Dunkin’ has launched DIY donut kits so you can decorate your own at home.

The kits consist of donut rings, different types of frosting, and a variety of sprinkles, and are available at participating stores.

The idea came after an employee at a California store asked to take some plain donuts home for her nephews to decorate, a Dunkin’ press release explained.

If you fancy making your own donuts but realistically know it would not go well, Dunkin’ has got you covered.

Select branches of the beloved donut chain are selling DIY donut kits so you can decorate your own treats at home -with all the hard work of baking them already done.

The kits consist of donut rings, different types of frosting, and a variety of sprinkles, allowing kids and adults alike to decorate their own donut creations in as lavish a style as they please.

The idea started in California after Norma Valkenaar, an employee of a Dunkin’ franchise in Concord, asked her boss if she could take home some donuts, frosting, and sprinkles for her two nephews.

The franchise owner, Matt Cobo, a father of three, knew how much of a challenge it is for parents to keep their children entertained right now, so he was all for it.

“The reality of this experience has set in, and we know it’s not going anywhere anytime soon,” said Cobo in a Dunkin’ press release.

“Like most parents, we were looking for ways to entertain our kids and bring a little levity to this situation.”

After seeing how much fun Valkenaar’s nephews had decorating their own donuts, Cobo’s Walnut Creek and Concord stores began creating DIY Dunkin’ Donut Kits and dropping them off at doorsteps of friends and family members as a surprise.

“This is our small way of trying to brighten someone’s day,” said Cobo. “The simple joy of getting to create your own donut can make kids light up, and if we can be a part of creating that moment, that makes us happy.”

Inspired by Cobo, various Dunkin’ franchisees across the US have started offering DIY donut kits – you just need to check with your local branch to see if they’re available near you.

If not, you can still get your Dunkin’ fix via drive-thru ordering, carry-out, and delivery, with a select number of locations also offering curbside service.

And over in the UK, popular brand Doughnut Time has also launched DIY donut kits allowing fans to recreate their favorites or design their own delights.

