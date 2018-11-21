See inside Dunkin’s first-ever ‘store of the future,’ complete with cold-brew taps and a new two-lane drive-thru

But the name change is only the beginning for Dunkin’. The Massachusetts-based coffee empire is undergoing a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro-infused cold brew, and digital-ordering kiosks. The rebrand also includes a focus on its new espresso, which required installing brand-new espresso machines at every store possible and conducting four- to five-hour training sessions for store managers nationwide.

The first Dunkin’ store to be rebranded is located in Quincy, Massachusetts, about 20 minutes away from the brand’s headquarters in Canton. The Quincy store has the new espresso machines, a mobile-order pickup station, a front-facing bakery case, an expanded grab-and-go selection, and a unique, two-lane drive-thru that caters to mobile orders.

Here’s what we saw when we visited the new Dunkin’ store: