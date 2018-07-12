Here’s the full agenda for Donald Trump’s UK visit

caption Donald Trump will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle source Getty

Donald Trump will arrive in the UK on the afternoon of Thursday, July 12, for the start of a four-day visit.

He will be the guest of honour at a black-tie dinner with 100 business leaders and travel to Windsor Castle to meet the Queen.

The president will mostly avoid London where large protests against his visit are expected.

Trump will spend most of his visit in Scotland, where he owns a number of golf courses.

LONDON – UK and US officials have revealed the full details of Donald Trump’s controversial trip to Britain.

Plans for a formal “state visit” by the president were put on hold last year after millions of people threatened to protest against it and the Speaker of the House of Commons effectively banned him from visiting parliament due to his “sexist and racist” views.

Trump will now instead arrive on the afternoon of Thursday July 12, for a more low-key four day visit, almost all of which will take place outside of London.

Plans for the visit include a formal dinner with around 100 business leaders, a military demonstration and the first meeting between the president and the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Here’s everything you need to know about the US president’s trip to the UK.

Avoiding London

caption A huge balloon depicting Trump as a baby wearing a nappy has been approved by the London mayor to fly above the city during his visit source The balloon won’t be allowed to fly this high over the city – but it will be large.

Trump will fly into the UK on Thursday afternoon at an officially undisclosed airport in the South East where he will be met by the International Trade Secretary Liam Fox. Unusually for a trip of this type, the president will not travel to Downing Street to meet the prime minister once he arrives, but will instead almost entirely avoid the capital.

The reluctance to spend much time in London is likely due to the large-scale protests that have been planned in the city, including plans approved by London mayor Sadiq Khan, to fly a huge balloon depicting the president as a baby wearing a nappy, above central London.

Asked whether the president was deliberately avoiding the capital, a spokesperson for Theresa May told Business Insider: “We’re looking forward to making sure the president can see and appreciate the United Kingdom beyond London and the South East.”

Black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace

caption Trump will attend a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace source Getty

Once in the UK, Trump and the First Lady will travel to the magnificent Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire for a black tie dinner with around 100 leading business figures and UK politicians, which will start around 19.00 GMT. Blenheim is the birthplace of Winston Churchill and the evening will begin with a military ceremony in the Great Court performed by the bands of the Scotch, Irish and Welsh guards.

The band will play the Liberty Fanfare, Amazing Grace and the National Emblem march before Trump and Melania will sit down with around 100 business leaders from the worlds of financial services, travel, creative sector, food and drink sector, engineering, tech, infrastructure, pharma and defence.

During the dinner the Countess of Wessex’s Orchestra will perform “a series of classic British and American hits” and the Royal regiment of Scotland will “pipe the President out at the end.”

A night at the embassy

caption Huge protests are expected in London to coincide with Trump’s visit source Getty

After dining in Oxfordshire, Trump will fly by helicopter for an overnight visit to the British capital. He will will travel with the First Lady, Melania to stay at the US ambassador’s official residence at Winfield House in Regent’s Park. His arrival is expected to be met with huge protests in the capital on Friday.

Trump and May to witness UK firepower

caption Trump and May will witness a military demonstration source Getty

On Friday morning the president will leave London again with Prime Minister Theresa May to attend what Downing Street say will be “a demonstration of the UK’s cutting edge military capabilities and integrated UK-US military training” at Sandhurst. It’s not clear exactly what this demonstration will involve and it will all be off camera. However, it comes as the US president puts pressure on May’s administration to increase UK military spending.

May and Trump hold joint summit at Chequers

caption Trump and May will meet at the prime minister’s official retreat for talks on foreign policy source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump and May will on Friday afternoon travel to her official retreat at Chequers where the two leaders will have a lunch of Dover sole, Chiltern lamb and lemon meringue pie, before holding what Downing Street describes as “substantive bilateral talks on a range of foreign policy issues.” These can be expected to include North Korea, trade, the Middle East, Iran and terrorism.

A joint press conference

caption Trump and May will take questions from the British and US press on Friday afternoon source Getty

Once May and Trump have finished talking, they will open themselves up to questions from the British and US media. Trump’s relationship with the press in both countries is a strained one, with the US president regularly describing its members as the “Fake News Media”.

The First Lady and First Husband

caption Melania Trump will spend much of her visit with Theresa May’s husband Philip source Getty

As is traditional on these kinds of international visits, the president’s wife will spend much of her visit with the prime minister’s husband Philip May, who works as an investment relationship manager in London. Downing Street told Business Insider that there would be a full programme of events for Philip and Melania, which will include a visit to army veterans.

Trump meets the Queen

caption The Queen will meet Trump at Windsor Castle source ITV

The big moment for Trump will come later on Friday afternoon when he and Melania will travel to Windsor Castle to meet the Queen. Plans for a full “state visit”, with all the pomp and circumstance such an event would entail, were put on hold indefinitely last year amid fears of the scale of protests that such a meeting would provoke. However, the president will at least get the opportunity to meet Her Majesty in her castle, even if it will be in much more low-key than originally intended. The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, is not expected to attend.

Trump goes North of the Border

caption Trump will spend half of his UK trip in Scotland source Getty

After meeting the Queen, Trump will depart north of the border to visit Scotland, which is his ancestral home and the site of a number of his golf course resorts. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the trip to Scotland will form “a private element of the official visit,” meaning he won’t be accompanied by UK government officials.

However, he will be met at Glasgow Prestwick airport by David Mundell, the Scottish secretary, before departing to his golf resort in Turnberry, Ayrshire.

He will eventually leave the country on Sunday en route to Helsinki to meet President Putin.