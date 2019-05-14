Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise reveals she’s dating an LA-based shaman

caption Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise, left and center, announced on Monday that she has a new boyfriend, LA-based shaman Durek Verrett, right. source Getty/Instagram

Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise made her relationship with LA-based shaman Durek Verrett public on Monday, taking to Instagram to reveal the news.

Two years after divorcing author Ari Behn, the 47-year-old royal wrote that her new boyfriend has “made me realize that unconditional love actually exists.”

According to his website, Verrett describes himself as an “author, activist and a women’s empowerment leader.”

The 47-year-old royal made the announcement in an Instagram post, which included photos of her with her new beau, 44.

“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine,” the princess wrote.

She went on to say that Verrett has “the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.”

“I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend,” the princess added.

She also got defensive about potential critics of their relationship, telling them that it’s “not up to you to choose for me or to judge me.”

“I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in,” she said. “I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it.”

Verrett also posted about their newly public relationship on Instagram, calling her a “goddess” who “lets me be me without judgment or confinement.”

The princess’ announcement comes two years after she divorced her first husband, author Ari Behn, with whom she has three daughters. The former couple wed in May 2002.

Märtha Louise is the eldest child of Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonja. She is fourth in line to the throne after her younger brother Haakon and his children.

The royal family’s website states that the princess lives outside of Oslo with her daughters, who range in age from 10 to 16. But her Instagram page shows that she has been spending more time in California recently.

caption Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise is pictured on her wedding day in 2002. She divorced husband Ari Behn, right, in 2017. source Pool BASSIGNAC/BUU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

caption Princess Märtha Louise is pictured above with her three daughters in 2014. From left to right: Maud Angelica Behn, Emma Tallulah Behn, Princess Märtha Louise and Leah Isadora Behn. source Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Verrett describes himself as an “author, activist and a women’s empowerment leader” on his website. The site says that he acts as a “mediator or ‘bridge’ between the spiritual and physical planes, applies ancient spiritual wisdom coupled with decades of devoted study and practice to help bring success, happiness and healing into people’s lives.” Verrett also claims to have helped people beat cancer.

According to his Instagram, he appears to have worked with the likes of actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev.

On his LinkedIn, Verrett said that before he became a shaman he worked as an art director in New York, was a VJ on MTV, and a model.

Verrett isn’t without his skeptics. Vantrú, an Icelandic atheist group, published a story on Verrett in 2016, calling him a “con man” who “preys upon sick and desperate people.”