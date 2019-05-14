Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise reveals she’s dating an LA-based shaman

- source
- Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise made her relationship with LA-based shaman Durek Verrett public on Monday, taking to Instagram to reveal the news.
- Two years after divorcing author Ari Behn, the 47-year-old royal wrote that her new boyfriend has “made me realize that unconditional love actually exists.”
- According to his website, Verrett describes himself as an “author, activist and a women’s empowerment leader.”
Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise revealed to the world on Monday that she has found love with an LA-based shaman named Durek Verrett.
The 47-year-old royal made the announcement in an Instagram post, which included photos of her with her new beau, 44.
“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine,” the princess wrote.
When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next. And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother’s Day(for the USA). ???? @dhendersonphoto #love #unconditionallove #newlove #boyfriend #inlove
She went on to say that Verrett has “the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.”
“I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend,” the princess added.
She also got defensive about potential critics of their relationship, telling them that it’s “not up to you to choose for me or to judge me.”
“I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in,” she said. “I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it.”
Verrett also posted about their newly public relationship on Instagram, calling her a “goddess” who “lets me be me without judgment or confinement.”
There is a grace and beauty about life when you fall in love. Something softens in you that's unspeakable, however felt in the very depth of your soul. Then your eyes see more clearly yourself and everyone else with the same reflection the heart feels. To be loved or not to be loved for I'd rather be loved unconditionally then not to be loved at all. This is what I feel from @princessmarthalouise, pure acceptance of my multidimensional self. Not just the Shaman, however the woman in me, the strong man in me, the little boy, ET, the jaguar, the scientist and the angel and more. All loved by this Goddess, who I honor and worship. Where I can cry in her arms when I'm sad or hurt and laugh about life and its many complexities. A strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement. I'm free when I'm with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty. Happy Mothers Day powerful women of the world. I honor you and your devotion to life. Thank you @dhendersonphoto
The princess’ announcement comes two years after she divorced her first husband, author Ari Behn, with whom she has three daughters. The former couple wed in May 2002.
Märtha Louise is the eldest child of Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonja. She is fourth in line to the throne after her younger brother Haakon and his children.
The royal family’s website states that the princess lives outside of Oslo with her daughters, who range in age from 10 to 16. But her Instagram page shows that she has been spending more time in California recently.
Verrett describes himself as an “author, activist and a women’s empowerment leader” on his website. The site says that he acts as a “mediator or ‘bridge’ between the spiritual and physical planes, applies ancient spiritual wisdom coupled with decades of devoted study and practice to help bring success, happiness and healing into people’s lives.” Verrett also claims to have helped people beat cancer.
According to his Instagram, he appears to have worked with the likes of actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev.
On his LinkedIn, Verrett said that before he became a shaman he worked as an art director in New York, was a VJ on MTV, and a model.
Verrett isn’t without his skeptics. Vantrú, an Icelandic atheist group, published a story on Verrett in 2016, calling him a “con man” who “preys upon sick and desperate people.”