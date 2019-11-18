THEN AND NOW: This Dutch artist photoshops celebrities meeting their younger selves

caption Ard Gelinck has been creating and sharing celebrity side-by-side images since early 2017. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Dutch artist Ard Gelinck has been posting photo edits online for about 10 years but told Insider he wanted to “challenge” himself by creating a series of celebrity “Then and Now” comparisons.

“The ideas suddenly came up and the celebrities that I choose are often random. Sometimes an extra when I know when it is someone’s birthday, for example,” he told Insider.

Showing some spellbinding Photoshopping skills, Gelinck said he spends between one and four hours editing each side-by-side, which varies depending on the color, lighting, tones, and scale of each individual image.

But the artist masterfully merges the two before-and-after comparisons to look as if each celebrity is meeting their younger self for the first time.

And he’s even got the tick of approval from the sources of inspiration themselves.

Gelinck said he’s been flattered to see Madonna, Ricky Gervais, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Douglas, and Lionel Richie, to name a few, reshare his work via their own Instagrams.

While the Dutch artist isn’t interested in exhibiting or profiting from his images, he said he is “enjoying that I can create something that other people like.

“It’s nice to see that you can entertain people and show something that makes them laugh and make them think.”

From Keanu Reeves to the cast of “Friends,” check out 26 highlights from Gelinck’s “Then & Now” series below.

Leonardo DiCaprio

caption DiCaprio started appearing in commercials aged 14. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Lady Gaga

caption Lady Gaga looks almost identical to her younger self. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Amy Winehouse

caption The late British singer would have turned 35 in July. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Bruno Mars

caption Mars has kept flamboyant style. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Courteney Cox

caption Cox is almost a mirror image beside her 90s shaggy do. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

caption Neil Patrick Harris would look much more credible playing a doctor now. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Elton John

caption John’s glasses have shrunk over time. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

George Clooney

caption Clooney looks as if he’s finally grown into his eyebrows. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Ricky Gervais

caption Young Gervais opted for a much more daring wardrobe. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Keanu Reeves

caption Keanu before and after shaving? source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

caption Aniston doesn’t seem to have aged at all. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Jimmy Fallon

caption Young Fallon looks every bit as comfortable on the chair as he does now. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Angelina Jolie

caption Even way back, Angelina Jolie was casting sultry gazes with her famous pouty lips. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Lisa Kudrow

caption Kudrow still sporting her famous blonde Phoebe locks. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Madonna

caption Madonna turned 61 this year. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Matt Le Blanc

caption Joey meets Matt Le Blanc. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Matthew Perry

caption The episode where Chandler Bing meets Matthew Perry. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Michelle Obama

caption Michelle Obama turned 55 in January. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Mick Jagger

caption Mick Jagger clearly started practicing his rockstar poses from a young age. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

P!nk

caption The resemblance between baby P!nk and her daughter Willow is uncanny. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

caption Reese still has the same babyface at 43. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Richard Gere

caption Richard Gere has grown into his looks. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Robin Williams

caption The late Robin Williams will always be remembered for his iconic characters. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Roger Federer

caption Even young Roger probably wouldn’t have dreamt of being a 20-time Grand Slam winner. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

David Schwimmer

caption Ross meets Ross. source Ard Gelinck/Instagram

Will Smith