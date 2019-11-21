Dutch footballers plan to stand still on the pitch for the first minute of play this weekend after a player was called a ‘negro’ and ‘cotton picker’ by fans

Ahmad Mendes Moreira was consoled by players and staff after the reported abuse.

Footballers across the Netherlands are expected to stand still and not play for the first minute of their matches this weekend after the reported racial abuse of an Excelsior Rotterdam player, the BBC reports.

Ahmad Mendes Moreira, 24, was called a “negro” and “cotton picker” by Den Bosch fans, prompting Sunday’s game in the Dutch Eredivisie league at the Van Donge & De Roo Stadion to be halted for 10 minutes.

While players competing in first- and second-division matches in the Netherlands stand still this weekend, the words “Racism? Then we don’t play football,” will appear on screens in the grounds, according to the BBC.

An extra minute will be added at the end of the first half to compensate, the BBC said.

Numerous Dutch players, including Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay, have already made individual stands against the abuse suffered by Moreira.

After scoring his first of his three goals for the Netherlands against Estonia on Tuesday, Wijnaldum held out his arm next to his teammate Frenkie de Jong’s and pointed to their differing skin colors.

Depay, who plays for the French club Olympique Lyonnais, posted numerous anti-racism tweets after the incident, one of which said: “I’m sick and tired to see these images over and over! When is it going to stop!!? #SayNoToRacism.”

Moreira told Rijnmond that the abuse “hurts so much because it is so personal” and that it left him feeling “powerless” because there “is nothing you can do about it.”

The Dutch authorities are investigating the incident.