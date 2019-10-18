A Dutch family spent 9 years in a farmhouse basement waiting for the end of the world. Now neighbors and family members are speaking out.

caption The bridge leading to the farmhouse where a family of 7 was found hiding in a basement. source Getty Images

Earlier this week, a family of 7 was discovered living in a hidden room in the basement of a farmhouse in a rural area of the Netherlands

Neighbors in the small town of Ruinerwold told Insider they had no idea the family was living there.

One member of the family, 25-year-old Jan Zon van Dorsten, called attention to the family’s situation. Since their discovery, Jan’s social media accounts have become public.

58-year-old Josef Brunner, who was living at the farm, and 67-year-old Gerritt Jan van Dorsten have both been arrested on suspicion of deprivation of liberty, harming the health of others, and money laundering, reported the Daily Mail.

Family members of the Gerritt Jan van Dorsten say he “broke all ties” the family in the 1980s and believe he may have been trying to start a cult.

RUINERWOLD, The Netherlands – A small village in the east of the Netherlands has drawn international media attention after six people were found living in seclusion on a nearby farm. The group was discovered by police on October 14, one day after 25-year-old Jan Zon van Dorsten turned up at a local bar asking for help. Van Dorsten lead police to a room hidden behind a cupboard where he and his five siblings, along with their ailing 67-year-0ld father had allegedly been living for the past nine years.

An Austrian man by the name of Josef Brunner is believed to have aided in keeping the group on the farm against their will. Brunner, 58, is in police custody and has officially been charged with false imprisonment. He is not cooperating with investigators. Gerrit Jan van Dorsten, the alleged father of the group found on the farm, is also in police custody and was arrested on suspicion of deprivation of liberty, and harming the health of others. Police suspect both men were also involved in money laundering, after they found large sums of money on the farm.

The group may have been involved in cult activities, say police.

“We have reason to believe that the six people involved did not stay at the premises out of free will. We are investigating whether following a certain belief in life or faith has led to the living situation in which the people were found,” police said, according to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

Only 4,000 people live in the town of Ruinerwold. There is a vegetable shop, a beauty salon, a butcher, a petrol station, a fire department, a hotel, three cafes and two bike shops – we’re in the Netherlands, after all. Ruinerwold is the type of place where, when you look up at the sky after the sun has gone down, you can see the stars and the Milky Way. It’s quaint and quiet.

caption An aerial photo of the farm where the family was discovered. source Getty Images

The farm where the group was discovered is just a five-minute bike ride from the town’s center. Curious locals and media crews from all over the world have spent days milling about, desperate to learn more of the story, and police have been kept busy monitoring the property. Accredited media are allowed about fifty meters closer to the farm than those without a press card.

A friendly town where locals keep to themselves

It is hard to imagine keeping seven people hidden here for nine years, but at the same time, it wouldn’t be difficult. People in Ruinerwold are friendly, but they also keep to themselves. The exterior of the farm where they were found is barely visible from the road. The farm consists of several buildings that are mostly hidden from view by trees and shrub, and to enter, you need to cross a sturdy iron bridge. Brunner, who made money as a furniture maker, was believed to live alone.

A neighbor says he once tried to take a peek over the fence leading to the front door and saw several cameras monitoring the property. Another neighbor claims to have gone over when the group moved in to welcome them to the village, but he says he was never allowed in.

“Josef took the flowers, thanked me, and promptly closed the door in my face,” he said.

caption Jan Zon van Dorsten wandered into Chris Westerbeek’s bar to ask for help. source Ester Meerman

Chris Westerbeek is the owner of the bar De Kastelein where Jan Zon van Dorsten, one of the captives and the man thought to be the eldest son of the family, came to ask for help. Westerbeek says the first time he saw the farm in question was on TV, even though its only a few kilometers from his business.

“Jan came to the cafe several times,” Westerbeek told Insider. ‘The last time he stayed outside on the terrace. It was raining and pretty windy – definitely not great weather to sit outside – so after a few minutes I went out to ask if he was okay. That’s when he told me he needed help, and I called the police for him.’

Chris’s father Henk raises his eyebrows at the whole affair. “How do you spend nine years renovating a rented property without the owner coming by – not even once! – to check up on it?” he wonders, referring to the farm’s owners Klaas Rooze and Alida ten Oever, who said they had no idea the family was living there.

Visitors this evening at De Kastelein have other questions.

“How can one person keep six others locked up against their will for so long? Surely six are stronger than one?” one woman wonders.

“‘The supposed father of the children was bedridden,” notes another patron, “but that still leaves five.”

One of the alleged captives was active on social media

Something else that doesn’t quite add up in this story: eldest son Jan Zon van Dorsten seems to have been relatively active on social media, especially over the last few months. On his Twitter account, he asks for advice about a name for a webshop he is thinking of opening up selling “hand-made products.” He has two Instagram accounts, one public, one private. He has just five Facebook friends, but seems to be fairly active on the platform.

Strangely, the most revealing social platform he’s on appears to be LinkedIn, where he’s listed himself as the “online store manager” of a company called Creconat, which seems to be affiliated with a larger company called Home Wood in Meppel.

In his LinkedIn bio, van Dorsten has written a rambling passage explaining his views and background. He says that his parents believed in “personal connection” and says “Someday I want to see with my own eyes that every person on earth has the opportunity to be who they want to be.”

Family of the victims say Gerritt Jan van Dorsten ‘broke all ties’ with them

There are reports that the people found on the farm were “waiting for the end of the world.” They may have been followers of the Unification Church. This relatively young religion was formally founded in 1954 and is colloquially referred to as Moonies, after their late leader Sun Myung Moon.

The Unification Church told The Guardian the supposed father of the group, Gerrit Jan van Dorsten, was “briefly a member of our movement in the mid-1980s” and “left our organization in 1987.” The statement also mentions van Dorsten is “known to have suffered from mental health issues” and says he claimed to have “supernatural powers.”

Gerrit Jan’s brother Derk is still a member of the Unification Church and runs a facility for the organization in the Dutch town of Bergen aan Zee.

caption The town of 4,000 has been upended by interest in the story. source Getty Images

Aside from the five grown-up children discovered on the farm Gerrit Jan van Dorsten reportedly has several other children. Three of them, Dino, Shin, and Marjan, allegedly left him in 2008; he also has a child from a previous relationship that appears to have not been involved.

The family of van Dorsten released a statement to RTL Nieuws, which was reported by NLTimes, saying Gerritt Jan van Dorsten “broke all ties with his immediate family in the 1980s. He told us not to make any attempt to find his place of residence.”

The people in Ruinerwold are keen to discuss their theories of what might have happened at the farm with anyone that will listen, but are not so willing to have their names printed in media anymore. After days of international media roaming the streets of Ruinerwold and surrounding villages ringing random doorbells for quotes, a certain apathy has set in. People complain of being misquoted or seeing ‘ugly’ pictures of themselves in their morning papers. Chris Westerbeek doesn’t want to have any more photos taken inside his cafe.

caption Police investigate the farmhouse where a family of 7 was discovered living in a basement. source Getty Images

In an attempt to quell media attention, the provincial police force held a press conference late Thursday night. The international press in attendance had few of their questions answered, however.

“We are in the process of doing a full virtual reality scan of the house,” a spokesperson for the police said.

Whether the people that were in the house are indeed all part of the same family, as was first reported, is still under investigation; the police say they can’t find any official records for them. It’s also unclear what happened to their mother, who Jan Zon van Dorsten says died in 2004.

Police are expecting it to take ‘weeks’ to uncover the full story of what happened on the farm, and the more police learn, the more questions they have. It seems the people of Ruinerwold will have to deal with international media attention for a while longer.