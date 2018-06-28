Dwayne Johnson teamed up with Under Armour and JBL to make wireless headphones that won’t fall off when you work out — here’s what they’re like

source Under Armour

Under Armour’s new workout headphones have been approved by The Rock himself.

On Thursday, Under Armour released the UA Sport wireless train headphones – Project Rock edition. Two years in the making, these are the first headphones under actor Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock line of workout gear with Under Armour.

The fully wireless headphones are rugged, sweat-resistant, and built for high-intensity workouts like weight lifting. Under Armour says Johnson has even tested the headphones during his own workouts – they passed.

The headphones cost $250 and are available starting Thursday.

Here’s what they’re like.

Here they are: the UA Sport wireless train headphones – Project Rock edition.

source Under Armour

Johnson has spent two years working with Under Armour to create the headphones.

source Under Armour

“I prefer training in ‘over the ear’ headphones, but have been consistently disappointed (pissed is a better word) with every pair, from every brand that just couldn’t handle my workouts,” Johnson said in a statement about the new headphones.

“I thought if no one is going to design headphones BUILT FOR TRAINING, then I would. And I’d make them the best. Almost two years later, they’ve arrived,” he said.

The Project Rock headphones were created in collaboration with both Under Armour and electronics company JBL. They’re the first pair of headphones from Johnson’s Project Rock line with Under Armour.

source Under Armour

The headphones are designed to handle the “grit and grind of your workout.” They’re fully wireless, anti-slip, sweat-resistant, and have breathable ear cushions that should be easy to clean. The idea is that they won’t fall off while you’re pumping iron or running on the treadmill.

source Under Armour

The buttons on the outside of the Project Rock headphones are also larger than on most wireless headphones, so that it’s easier to adjust the volume or press pause while you’re working out.

source Under Armour

The Project Rock edition headphones are tuned to handle heavier bass in order to help you “crush your workout.”

source Under Armour

One cool feature of the Project Rock headphones is the talk-thru button. Pressing the bull on the right side of the headphones will quickly lower the volume of your music so you can hear if someone is talking to you.

source Under Armour

Under Armour says the headphones will get 16 hours of battery life, and “Speed Charge” will give you an extra hour after five minutes of charging.

source Under Armour

After you’re done working out, you can store your headphones in the accompanying carrying case, which is also breathable.

caption Both the top of the headphones and the case say “Blood. Sweat. Respect.” source Under Armour

The UA Sport wireless train headphones – Project Rock edition cost $250 and will be available starting Thursday on Under Armour’s website and select Under Armour stores.