The Rock says ‘generation snowflake’ is ‘looking for a reason to be offended’

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. source Universal Pictures

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson thinks this generation is too easily offended.

“So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended,” Johnson told the Daily Star.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has some words for young people.

The actor said that “this generation” seeks out reasons to be offended in an interview with Daily Star published Friday.

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it,” he said. “That’s democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended.”

“We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years,” he elaborated. “People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

Johnson, one of the biggest movie stars in the world and Forbes’ second-highest-paid actor of 2018, has been the subject of political conversation in the past. There had even been speculation he’d run for president in 2020, chatter he shot down last year.

But he didn’t rule out politics in the future.

“Unfortunately I don’t see it happening in 2020,” Johnson said at the New York premiere of his movie “Skyscraper” in July. “It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020. I have so much respect for the position. It’s something that I seriously considered. What I need is time to go out and learn.”

Johnson is a registered independent, according to Variety.

Johnson’s upcoming movies this year include “Fighting With My Family” and the “Fast and Furious” spin-off, “Hobbs and Shaw.”