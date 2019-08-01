Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gave a very presidential speech about humanity, and people are begging him to run in 2020

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. source Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: actor, wrestler, President of the United States?

That’s the question that’s been looming since 2016 when the Washington Post published an article entitled: “Dwayne Johnson says he might want to run for president. He could actually win.”

Johnson reignited rumors of a presidential bid on Wednesday when he appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actor was ostensibly there to promote the latest instalment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise: “Hobbs and Shaw,” where he teams up with Jason Statham to take down Idris Elba’s “Brixton.”

However, the conversation took a more serious turn when Fallon asked the actor about his involvement in the protests in Hawaii over the construction of a giant telescope on Mauna Kea mountain – a dormant volcano that many locals consider sacred.

Last week, the former wrestler – who is part Samoan and attended high school in Hawaii – joined protestors as they danced and chanted as part of a ceremony on the mountain.

“There was some trust that was breached between [native Hawai’ans] and the state and the people that are trying to build the telescope,” Johnson explained to Fallon.

“This mountain is their church, and it would be like building on their church … This is so much bigger than a telescope being built. This is humanity – these are human beings whose hearts are hurting.

“… When you have humans beings who are hurting – any culture around the world – that’s our indication that we’ve gotta stop – let’s be considerate, let’s be empathetic, and let’s always take care of the people.

“At the end of the day, it always comes down to that: taking care of the people.”

Watch Johnson’s full speech below:

The actor’s words of compassion were a reminder that he had expressed interest in politics before, and fans jumped to pledge their support for President “The Rock” Johnson.

“Ok so let me get this right 2020 is the year I can vote for Dwayne Johnson to be the president or?” One person commented on the clip on YouTube.

“Sorry, when is he running for president?” Asked another.

“Would be funny if at the end he said PRESIDENT JOHNSON IN DA HOUSE!!!!” Wrote another fan.

“The rock is human personification of sheer will. He will be president one day,” read another comment – you get the picture.

With more than 150 million followers on Instagram alone, Johnson certainly has the fan base to run for office. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity ran for president.