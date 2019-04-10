Dwyane Wade sent Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s drinks flying when he crashed into them courtside, and a photographer managed to capture the moment

caption Chrissy Teigen was all smiles after spilling her drink everywhere. source Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were snapped enjoying an NBA game on Tuesday.

The celebrity couple watched the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 122-99, with a standout performance from Dwyane Wade, who’s retiring.

Teigen and Legend were in courtside seats and got more than they bargained for when Wade crashed into them in the second half of the game, causing them to spill their drinks.

A Miami Herald photographer took the perfect shot of the action.

Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend courtside on Tuesday, sending their drinks flying – and a photographer for The Miami Herald took the perfect shot of the action.

The American model and her singer husband attended the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers – Wade’s last with the Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, before his final game on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

Teigen and Legend watched the Heat storm into an early lead and maintain that edge throughout, but the excitement ramped up in the second half when Wade fell into Teigen, causing them to spill their drinks.

Charles Trainor Jr., a photographer for The Miami Herald, captured the moment perfectly:

This by the Miami Herald’s @CTJPhoto is the way to end this night. It sums up what it’s like to watch Dwyane Wade. You never knew what was going to happen. But you always knew it was going to be memorable. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and a legend. Good night. pic.twitter.com/Vqoz6HCvT6 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 10, 2019

The Heat won, 122-99, with Wade contributing 30 points, three assists, and three rebounds.