Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union went berserk courtside after big plays from son Zaire Wade and Bronny James in their first high school game

There’s no question that Dwyane Wade was an absolute legend throughout his 17-year career on the hardwood. But now that he’s retired, he’s taken on a new courtside role as cheerleader.

Wade’s son, Zaire, and LeBron James’ son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., both began their first high school seasons at Sierra Canyon this year. Their first game was broadcast on ESPN, and Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were featured prominently on the sidelines.

Zaire and Bronny playing together is bringing back old memories of @DwyaneWade and @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/FaOqOEbGnW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 22, 2019

The duo got out of their seats and cheered whenever Zaire and Bronny made good plays.

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union were hype after Zaire Wade’s step-back! @itsgabrielleu with the butt slap. pic.twitter.com/6VA2hntLqN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 24, 2019

LeBron James couldn’t be at his eldest son’s first high school game because his Los Angeles Lakers had a game that evening, but he was able to stream the game from the road.

LeBron speaking on Bronny and Sierra Canyon’s debut ???? pic.twitter.com/bDHGqRMPvK — Sierra Canyon Boys Basketball (@SCanyonBBall) November 23, 2019

Wade, who is very close friends with James, reassured his buddy that he and Union had him covered on the cheering front.

Fifteen of Sierra Canyon’s games will be broadcast on ESPN this season, and both Zaire and Bronny should figure prominently in the lineup.