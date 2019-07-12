Dwyane Wade joked that his jersey-swaps from last season are suddenly irrelevant after so many stars switched teams

Dwyane Wade exchanged jerseys with opposing players over the course of his final NBA season.

Thanks to a wild offseason, a shocking number of the jerseys Wade received during the year are already out of date, with some fans on Twitter calling it a “curse.”

Wade joked about the trend on Twitter, saying his collection is “looking kinda bootleg” due to all of the player movement that has taken place.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dwyane Wade made the most of his final NBA season, turning the year into a retirement tour of sorts, earning praise for his phenomenal career from opposing players and crowds.

One aspect of this tour that gained momentum over the course of the season was Wade exchanging jerseys with opponents on the court after games. Wade would trade jerseys with former teammates, up and coming stars, arch-rivals, and occasionally young players who idolized him while honing their own game.

Read more: Dwyane Wade surprised a little-known rookie guard who grew up idolizing him with a post-game jersey swap

By the end of the season, Wade had assembled quite a collection. But as some NBA fans on Twitter realized, a shocking number of the jerseys he acquired are already out of date thanks to what has been one of the wildest offseasons in recent memory.

According to ESPN, Wade swapped jerseys with more than three dozen players throughout the year, and at least 18 players whose jerseys he received will be playing for a new team when the season begins this fall.

Some on Twitter dubbed the trend a “curse,” with Wade’s jersey seemingly coming with a one-way ticket out of town.

The curse of wade’s jerseys ???? every player he traded jerseys is now signed with new teams ???????????????? https://t.co/EVYDgGDNMn — ???????????? (@lovelymel02) July 12, 2019

This man D Wade a walking curse wtf pic.twitter.com/KdrXa4pRGr — Ry ???? (@PG24Burner) July 12, 2019

y'all know the Dwayne Wade "jersey swap" curse ??? ???????? — ︻╦╤─ (@shawbagd_) July 12, 2019

The trend became so prominent that Wade himself had to address the matter on Twitter.

All i know is my jersey swap collection is looking kinda bootleg since FA started ????????????. In 20 years ain’t no one believing those players played in those uniforms❤️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 12, 2019

While Wade’s collection might have turned vintage a bit sooner than expected, it only makes the jerseys he acquired more iconic.

And if he has any interest in updating his collection, there’s always the chance he decides to mount a mid-season comeback in January.

Read more on NBA free agency:

NBA fans were baffled when they woke to the news that Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers

Stephen Curry reportedly learned of Kevin Durant’s free-agency move on the way from China to meet him but continued anyway to say thank you to his former teammate for their time together

The Charlotte Hornets embarrassingly mismanaged the only great asset they had in Kemba Walker

The biggest winners and losers of a wild NBA free agency that re-shaped the league