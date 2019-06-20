Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green had some words of encouragement for little-known draft prospect after Zion Williamson overshadowed him

Zion Williamson had everyone’s attention on Wednesday during his media availability before the 2019 NBA Draft.

A photo of the former Duke University superstar went viral, showing projected first-rounder Goga Bitadze looking on at the crowd.

Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green commented on the photo on Instagram to offer some words of encouragement for the 19-year-old.

The photo showed Williamson surrounded by media, while another projected first-rounder, Goga Bitadze, was sitting at the table next to him looking over.

The photo caught fire rapidly on Twitter, but it also caught the attention of some big names in the game.

Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green took to the photo posted on Instagram to offer some words of encouragement to the 19-year-old from Georgia, a country in the Caucasus region of Eurasia.

Goga Bitadze is a projected first-rounder, but was an afterthought next to Zion. .@DwyaneWade and @Money23Green came through with some encouragement. (via @FletcherWDSU) pic.twitter.com/BeLMvWpBax — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2019

“Use it as fuel,” Wade commented.

“He should frame this pic… look at it everyday and grind!” Green added.

Detroit Pistons center and Georgia native Zaza Pachulia also commented on the post, “You all Remember this!!!! I know he will..☝????”

This is only another example of “the Zion effect,” the term used to describe the impact the forward has had not only on college basketball but across all sports. Since November, the 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman has been at the center of conversations regarding college basketball and the NBA.

During the 2018-19 season, tickets skyrocketed to Super Bowl prices for the Blue Devils’ game against the University of North Carolina.

Former President Barack Obama, Jay-Z, and even LeBron James are only three of the many celebrities that have gone to see him play.

Despite Williamson being the superstar of the draft and No. 1 pick of the New Orleans Pelicans, he’s certainly not the only name that will be called.

Bitadze is projected to go No. 19 to the San Antonio Spurs and is known for his ability to stretch the floor with his size and skill level.

“It makes me more hungry and humble, just to see [Williamson] get a lot of [focus],” Bitadze told Eurohoops.net. “Focus is great. I know he’s a great player … It doesn’t bother me at all. It’s all good and I’m really excited for this process.”

After that photo, he’s now got the encouragement of some stars to help him out.