Dwyane Wade surprised a little-known rookie guard who grew up idolizing him with a post-game jersey swap

During his final season in the NBA, Dwyane Wade has made a habit of swapping jerseys with a star on the opposing team, collecting memorabilia of his many opponents.

That list has included all-time greats like Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James to rising stars like Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal.

On Monday, however, Wade picked out a surprising player, grabbing Atlanta Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter after the Heat beat the Hawks and asking him to swap jerseys.

Huerter, a 20-year-old taken with the 19th pick in the 2018 draft who is averaging 28 minutes per game, looked surprised by the request.

Huerter grew up a fan of Wade and wears No. 3, in part, because of Wade.

“He’s always done it the right way,” Huerter said after the game. “You never hear him with off-court type of stuff. He brought championships to this city. He’s been with the Heat for the majority of his career. He’s been loyal to them. And as a guy coming up, a young guy, starting out with the Hawks, I hope I can continue a long career with them. The league’s going to miss him, for sure.”

“The look on his face, I understood it meant a lot to him,” Wade said, adding that he thinks Huerter has a bright future in the league.

Watch the exchange below: