Dwyane Wade said it’s his ‘job as a father’ to support his son marching in the Miami Beach Pride parade

In an interview with Variety on Thursday, Dwyane Wade spoke about supporting his 11-year-old son Zion’s decision to march in a gay pride parade this past April.

The retired basketball player, 37, said it was his “job as a father” to support his son.

Basketball star Dwyane Wade has responded to backlash he faced for supporting his son’s decision to march in a gay pride parade.

Wade’s youngest son Zion, 11, marched in the Miami Beach Pride parade in April with his step-mom Gabrielle Union. Wade wasn’t able to join his son since he was on the road with the Miami Heat at the time, but he posted pictures his wife and son sent him from the parade on his Instagram story.

“We support each other with Pride,” Wade captioned one of the photos.

Speaking to Variety on Thursday, the retired basketball player said he was surprised by the criticism, saying it’s his “job as a father” to back his son.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade said. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

He continued: “Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”

Wade played in the NBA for 16 years and was one of its most talented players. He won three national championships, was named NBA Finals MVP in 2006, and was a 13-time NBA All-Star – in addition to representing the US in two Olympics, winning gold in 2008 and bronze in 2004.