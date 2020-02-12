Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire called his sister Zaya his ‘best friend’ in an emotional Instagram post celebrating the 12-year-old’s change in pronouns

caption Zaire Wade in 2018, left, and Dwyane Wade with Zaya Wade in 2019, right. source Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports; Getty/Michael Reaves

Dwyane Wade‘s oldest child, Zaire Wade, voiced support to his sibling Zaya after their father revealed she is now going by “she” and “her” pronouns.

Zaire, 18, posted an emotional Instagram post, in which he called Zaya his “best friend” and shared younger photos of them together.

Dwyane Wade had appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and discussed Zaya’s decision, saying “it’s our job to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”

Zaire, 18, shared two throwback photos of him and Zaya, in which he said his sister was his “Best Friend.”

“Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad. I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of. I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years,” Zaire wrote. “We did everything together…we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind.”

“I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth. I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side,” he added.

Zaire’s Instagram post came one day after Dwyane Wade appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and spoke of Zaya’s decision to change her name and go by “she” and “her.”

“Zaya, originally born Zion as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth, and I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,'” Dwyane told DeGeneres. “So internally, now it’s our job to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”

He said that he told Zaya she had an “opportunity” ahead of her to be a voice in her community.

“I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. You are a leader and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'” he said. “Right now it’s through us because she’s 12-years-old, but eventually it’ll be through her.”

Wade told DeGeneres that he and Gabrielle Union, his wife and Zaya’s stepmother, have tried to educate themselves on the LGBTQ community since speaking to Zaya about gender.

“When a child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with an issue, when a child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can,” the 38-year-old, who is also father to 6-year-old Xavier and 1-year-old Kaavia, said.

Following Wade’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Union shared a video on Twitter showing Zaya speaking with Wade about identity and being herself.

“What’s the point in being on this earth if you’re going to try to be someone you’re not?” Zaya told Wade in the video. “It’s like you’re not even living as yourself, which is the dumbest concept to me. It’s just be true and don’t really care what the stereotypical way of being you is.”

Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

Union later thanked those who have reached out since Zaya’s announcement.

“Huge huge huge THANK YOU to everyone whose dms I slid into, friends, & family who provided information, resources, love & encouragement. We are humble LGBTQ+ allies with ALOT to learn & grateful for all the support. We encourage yall to check us as needed Again, thank you!” Union said on Twitter.