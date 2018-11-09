Dylan Sprouse had an adorable reaction to his girlfriend Barbara Palvin walking in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and fans love it

Dylan Sprouse supported his girlfriend Barbara Palvin at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 26-year-old actor sat in the audience as Palvin, 25, walked down the runway Thursday night. Someone in the audience caught Sprouse standing up and putting his hand over his heart as Palvin made her way past where he was seated.

Fans loved his reaction.

Palvin, who made her return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after six years, told People that Sprouse was bringing her Shake Shack after the show.

Sprouse told E! News at Heidi Klum‘s Halloween party that he was looking forward to supporting his girlfriend and was proud of all of her hard work.

“It’s hard to see like from these interviews and I guess just from the Instagram posts and stuff how hard she’s really worked to do this,” he said. “So I think the best part for me is just knowing that like after all of that, it really paid off. So I’m excited to see the coalescence of all that work.”

Fans can watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Sunday, December 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

